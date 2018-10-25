Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Amir K at The Improv; Jill Kimmel at Carson Nugget

It's always a treat being able to experience an Amir K show. It's fun chronicling one's success when you got to work with them before they were headlining.

He's a proven commodity not just as a stand up but as an actor, too. He was in Ben Affleck's Oscar winning flick, "Argo." On the small screen he's been on both CW's "MadTV" and the MTV prank show "Jerks With Cameras."

For the past few years he has been headlining at such venerable rooms as The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory and The Improv. I still like that Amir was doing pretty well pre-comedy in the real estate biz, so good that he had his own company.

Had it not been for the Great Recession in 2008 he may have stayed in real estate a little longer instead of following his true passion of entertaining and making people laugh.

Born in Tehran, Iran and raised in Southern California, Amir Kamyab (who goes by the stage name Amir K because nobody could correctly spell his last name) has a cool comedic style blending killer voice impressions, storytelling and improvisation — all shaped by a multi-cultural upbringing.

He told me on my radio show that he was like a sponge absorbing all of the different dialects he would hear growing up. Amir is fluent in Farsi, Spanish and is known for his incredible accents and impressions. In a relatively short amount of time Amir won OC's Funniest Stand-Up Comedy Competition and was a performer on the CBS "Diversity Showcase."

Recommended Stories For You

Following that he was a finalist on NBC's "Stand-Up for Diversity Showcase" and won Tommy T's Stand-Up Comedy Competition over in the Bay Area in addition to winning the 100 comic Ultimate Laff-Down Stand-Up Comedy Competition in Southern California. He just gets better. Go see him for yourself at The Improv this week inside Harveys.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Jill Kimmel at Carson Nugget

I've never had the opportunity to see comedian Jill Kimmel's work in person but I've known about her for years. This year she was featured at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal for the LOL Network and last fall on Comedy Central's, "Kevin Hart: Hart of the City."

I saw one of her bi-weekly video segments on Facebook called "What A Mouth" where she comically explores topics that everyone can relate too. Jill has appeared in sketches on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (yes, Jimmy is her brother) for the website SheKnows, and has filmed multiple commercials for companies such as Vocera, Sit N Cycle, Presto Loans, George Brazil, Plexus, and ThinOptics.

Jill has been part of several groups of very funny comedians who were selected by Armed Forces Entertainment to perform for the U.S. military. Since the spring of 2013, Jill has traveled to bases in Germany, Belgium, England, Italy, Turkey, Kosovo, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Egypt and Jordan.

She performed on her fifth tour this past December, spending Christmas and New Year's Eve with our American troops overseas. She's pretty hysterical and well worth checking out. See Jill at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget this Friday and Saturday.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Must be 21 or older.