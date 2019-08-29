Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Bob Zany at Carson Comedy Club; Ben Gleib at The Improv; Terry Parrett at Hard Rock

Yes, comedian and actor Bob Zany has finally given the finger to Southern California and moved out to the Silver State — just outside of Las Vegas to be exact.

And why not? There’s more opportunity for work without having to go on the road and the added bonus that his act lends itself perfectly for a Vegas-style show.

This week, however, he’s in Northern Nevada headlining the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget. And it’s also the final taping (in front of a “live” audience) of “Carson City Tonight” with Zany as host.

It’s a great format that utilizes Bob’s amazing improvisational talent. He will arbitrarily select members out of the audience and make them the star of the show.

Earlier this week when he was on my morning radio show, Bob mentioned he would be doing that while they shoot the entire scenario “live” as part of his show. That uncanny ability to think on his feet is one of the best things going for Mr. Z

Don’t get me wrong, Bob’s show is very polished but one of his best attributes is being able to take his show in a different direction while bouncing off folks in the audience.

Bob is very creative both on stage and behind the scenes. Every Tuesday Bob lines up radio stations coast-to-coast from early morning to late afternoon to deliver the “The Zany Report,” which is his unique rant on pop culture in the news spun through the funny machine and delivered only in a way that Zany can.

Bob is good karma and well worth seeing so check ’em out at The Carson Comedy Club.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ben Gleib at The Improv

Comedian, actor, writer and voice-over guy Ben Gleib returns to the Tahoe this week at The Improv inside Harveys casino.

Ben’s talents stretch far beyond stand-up comedy. He’s dabbled in it all and done very well. I remember when TBS named him one of the “funniest comedians working today.” Yes, I know that’s basic cable (kidding, Ben).

I swear he lived on the set of “Chelsea Lately” on E! He always seemed to be on that show. I think he did well over 100 appearances.

An accomplished voice-over actor, he voiced characters in “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “The Book of Life” and was one of the stars of “Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie.”

Ben was a regular on “The Today Show” with Kathie Lee and Hoda (on their “Guys Tell All” segment) and he made appearances on “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick” on Comedy Central.

Ben has headlined comedy clubs all over these past 12 years and has toured sold-out arenas with Chelsea Handler and Dane Cook.

His comedy is very smart. I play tracks from his stand-up special, “Ben Gleib – Neurotic Gangster,” that aired on Showtime not too long ago. His podcast, “Last Week On Earth” on the Smodcast Network, debuted on iTunes Comedy at No. 9, and was No. 1 on stitcher for 20 straight weeks.

Ben is always my prime example of being up on the latest technology. He was the first comedian to stream a full headline set on Facebook Live, getting hundreds of thousands of views.

Check him out over at The Improv inside Harveys this week.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Terry Parrett at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe

Over at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino check out comedy hypnotist Terry Parrett. He is bringing his unique show up here Friday and Saturday inside Vinyl.

This special two-night event is billed as “Entranced: The Hypno-Reality Show.” It promises to leave audience members believing they’re the stars of popular reality shows. No, seriously.

I didn’t believe in any hypnotist until I actually went to see Parrett and for days I was clucking trying to cross U.S. 50 for no reason! Prepare for a mind blowing evening for $20 per person with reserved seating.

Shows are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31, inside Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe. Doors open at 8:30 with shows starting at 9 p.m.