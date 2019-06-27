Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Bob Zany at Carson Comedy Club; Ian Harvie headlines The Improv

Bob Zany performs at the Carson Comedy Club this weekend.

Provided

The host of Carson City Tonight, comedian Bob Zany, headlines the Carson Comedy Club June 28-29 inside the Carson Nugget.

Zany recently returned from touring Alaska — he never seems to slow down. Bob is virtually a one-man comedy machine. From “The Zany Report” (heard coast-to-coast and on my morning radio show every Tuesday) to Twitter (@bobzany) and Instagram (ZanyBob) accounts and a YouTube channel for his show (“Baggage Claim”), Bob has it all covered.

He’s always working on comedy themes or angles to capture the press’ attention, like when he performed in all 50 states by the age of 50. He’s also produced comedy shows of his own with some pretty big names on his roster that includes Garry Shandling, Yakov Smirnoff, Robert Wuhl, Kevin Nealon and actor Nia Peeples.

Bob’s current incarnation is that of host for a locally produced show called “Carson City Tonight,” which features Bob’s comedy skills and his hosting chops.

In addition to his stand up comedy Bob is also an accomplished actor appearing on the big screen in such movies as “The Informant!,” “23 Minutes To Sunrise,” “Up Your Alley” and on Showtime playing the Roast Master of Brace Land in the comedy, “Gigolos.”

Bob has also appeared in several documentaries and even made one himself called “Close But No Cigar.” The documentary is an autobiographical journey chronicling Bob Zany’s professional life, which includes numerous interviews from those Bob met over the years and some who have become major players in the comedy business.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Ian Harvie at The Improv

Ian Harvie, a great storyteller, headlines The Improv inside Harveys this week. He was in the television show, “Transparent” and known for being a groundbreaking transgender comedian.

I remember when he was Margaret Cho’s opening act back in 2009 — Ian isn’t afraid to bring up topics other comics wouldn’t even consider touching. He has a way of making you feel like family, able to relate to his observations about life, relationships and the routine challenges we all face from day-to-day.

Frontiers Magazine referred to Ian as “Quite possibly the most unique stand up comic in the country”… Ian’s not “just” a queer comedian — he’s the world’s first FTM transgendered comic … which, when put into context, will make his anecdotes about his own phobia of public restrooms all the more side-splitting.

Ian is gifted with this appealing “boy next door” stage presence about him which I think makes it easier to deliver his humor in such a disarming way. He has a keen eye for observation and is an adept mimic verbally, and because of that his humor is able to span all boundaries, from gender to politics, cutting directly to the core of the human condition in all its infinite strangeness.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Oh, and congrats to The Tommy Lama who won the third annual Comedy Cage Match that took place last weekend at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. In addition to his cash prizes and bookings, his Lamaste will be hosting the fourth Annual Comedy Cage Match. Way to pull if off Tommy!