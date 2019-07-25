Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Bob Zany at Carson Comedy Club; Laurie Kilmartin at The Improv

Bob Zany headlines the Carson Comedy Club this weekend.

Provided

He’s becoming a regular fixture in northern Nevada lately. Yes, comedian and actor Bob Zany is even considering relocating to the Silver State away from the cesspool that is Los Angeles. Did I just say that?

Bob Zany headlines the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget with an all improvisational show. That’s right. Bob was on my morning radio show this past Tuesday and said he’s going to pick (I mean, arbitrarily select) members of the audience and create even more of a show around them.

Don’t get me wrong, Zany’s act is very polished but one of his best attributes is being able to take his show into a different direction, bouncing off folks in the audience.

Bob is very creative both on stage and behind the scenes. Every Tuesday Bob lines up radio stations coast-to-coast from early morning to late afternoon delivering The Zany Report, which is his unique rant on pop culture — the news spun through the funny machine and delivered only in a way that Zany can.

Even before all things social media were the norm, Bob was expanding his comedic horizons in old school fashion by performing in all 50 states and also writing for other comedy shows and acting as a producer.

Bob has also appeared in several documentaries and even made one himself called “Close But No Cigar.” The documentary is an autobiographical journey chronicling Bob’s professional life, which includes numerous interviews from those Bob met over the years and some who have become major players in the comedy business.

Bob is good karma and well worth seeing.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Laurie Kilmartin at The Improv

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin is taking some time off as a writer for “Conan” and doing some weeks in her favorite role as stand-up comedian.

She’s also an author and has a book out called “Dead People Suck: A Guide for Survivors of the Newly Departed.”

Her Seeso (a now shuttered streaming service) special, “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad” made Vulture’s list of Top 10 Comedy Specials of 2016.

Laurie is a champion of dark humor. She’s done a ton of late night television with standout performances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”

Laurie has to put her mind inside the voice that is Conan when it comes to crafting his monologue. She’s pretty good at it, too (writing for the late night talk show host) as she’s competing for joke time with other accomplished writers.

Laurie has also been on Comedy Central and wowed the folks at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. She works the club stage well when she gets the time.

I am a fan of her “darker” side and the fact that she doesn’t get all political on stage during her show. Sometimes it’s just nice to get away from all that and escape the world in laughter.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.