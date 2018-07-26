Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Bob Zany, Travis Nelson perform this week

I'll admit to proclaiming Bob Zany is probably one of the hardest working comedians in show business — I chatted with him last week when he called into my morning radio show, and he actually forgot what city he was calling in from.

For the past eight years Zany has called in to my radio show with The Zany Report heard every Tuesday coast-to-coast. Zany is a natural for radio — he roasts me to the point where listeners call in asking if he's being mean for real. (He's not; it's a form of flattery.) He just likes to express his roasting abilities to sharpen his comedic skills.

Zany also has a podcast ("The Bob Zany Show with Erin O'Connor") and a YouTube channel for his show "Baggage Claim," in which he snags famous folks at airports as they wait for their baggage.

Before all this, Zany was expanding his horizons by performing in all 50 states and writing for other shows (he was also a producer for his self-produced comedy shows). Some names that have found their way on his shows include stalwarts such as the late Garry Shandling, Yakov Smirnoff, Robert Wuhl, Kevin Nealon and Nia Peeples.

In addition to his comedy, Zany is also an accomplished actor who appeared on the big screen in movies including "The Informant!," "23 Minutes To Sunrise" and "Up Your Alley." He was also on Showtime and played the Roast Master of Brace Land in the comedy "Gigolos."

Zany even appeared in several documentaries and made one himself: "Close But No Cigar." It's an autobiographical journey that chronicles Zany's professional life and includes interviews from those he met over the years — some of whom have become major players in the comedy business.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Carson Comedy

Comedian Travis Nelson headlines the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget on Friday and Saturday, July 27-28. Like Zany, there isn't a place this guy hasn't performed in — and not just in America either. Nelson has done comedy clubs, theaters, colleges and cruise ships. He's host of the "Docu-Commentary" podcast and regularly performs on military bases with the Laugh Catchers Comedy Tour, Boob Tour for Breast Cancer and Raise the Woof for the SPCA. Nelson has performed in the Seattle International Comedy Competition, the Cape Fear Comedy Festival, the Westside Comedy showdown in Santa Monica and more.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7:15 p.m.