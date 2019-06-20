Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Comedy Cage Match at Hard Rock; Dale at The Improv; Langan at Carson Comedy Club

The Tommy Lama (left) is one of eight comedians participating in the third annual Comedy Cage Match happening at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this weekend.

There’s no shortage of high quality laughter this week. The dilemma is how to map out your time to catch all of these acts.

First we have the third annual Comedy Cage Match happening at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22. Eight comedians enter the comedy cage ala “Mad Max: Thunderdome” but only one is left standing. Yes, getting stage time can be brutal!

This year’s contestants include The Tommy Lama from Brooklyn; DJ Sandhu and Wendy M. Lewis from Sacramento; Bahiyyih Mudd from Yakima, Washington; Gabriel Rutledge from Olympia, Washington; Alex Ansel (aka Koolaid) from Texas (but calls Las Vegas home); Chase Mayers from Seattle via Baton Rouge; and Myles Weber from beautiful Vallejo, California.

Here’s the conundrum I’m dealing with. I was asked by producer Ron Stubbs if I’d be one of the judges and I told him (well, messaged him actually because who actually talks anymore?) that I would.

It wasn’t until later when Ron sent over who’d be competing that I learned The Tommy Lama was one of the contestants. You see, the Tommy Lama is a Thursday regular on my morning radio show so a lot of folks are familiar with him. Will that give him an unnecessary advantage?

Stubbs told me the competition is pretty tough this time around and his Namaste (my pet name for the Tommy Lama) will need to have his game on if he’s gonna do well. Basically he said it’s not a conflict but I think Ron said that because he didn’t want me to back out. Ha!

The show is inside the Vinyl showroom at 9 p.m. and tickets are $20 for single night and $30 for a two-night pass.

Thomas Dale at The Improv

Comedian Thomas Dale, known for his hilarious true stories about the colorful characters he’s met, is one of America’s fastest-rising stand-up stars. He is also a very colorful character and blunt.

Thomas cracked me up when he appeared on my morning radio show for the very first time. Yes, we got calls!

He was a standout in the New Faces showcase at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and performed twice on The Late Show With Craig Ferguson, MTV’s New Year’s Eve Bash, multiple VH1 shows and HBO Canada’s Funny As Hell.

In April 2013, Thomas was brought on as a regular performer on E’s Chelsea Lately and guest starred on Adam Devine’s House Party and @midnight. Thomas was a standout in The New York Comedy Festival as well as The Bamboozle Music Festival, where he was named best comedian of 2007.

See him at The Improv this week.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Maureen Langan at The Improv

Last but not least is the extremely funny and diverse Maureen Langan.

Her one-woman show, “Daughter of a Garbageman,” recently wrapped up a successful run in New York City. It is based on her blue collar 1970s upbringing in New Jersey, lambasting today’s “reality culture” while revealing her parents’ strengths, struggles and secrets (as well as her own).

It’s what made “Mo” a stand out in stand-up comedy and made her who she is today. I used to listen to her every Sunday night in San Francisco on KGO radio (News talk 810).

Long before Maureen became a stand-up comedian she was a broadcast journalist for public television covering politics and topical issues of the day. She created and hosted “The Radio Ritas,” a nationally-syndicated morning talk show where she chatted with the likes of Howard Stern, Joan Rivers, Phyllis Diller, George Carlin and many others.

Maureen migrated from New York to the West Coast and as much as she loves it out here she still likes to get back east, where she regularly gets to perform as New York’s finest comedy clubs.

She’s also a regular (when time allows) at comedy festivals all over the planet including gigs in Ireland, Scotland, Canada, New York, Boston and Nantucket. She’s also shared the stage with a wide variety of talent opening for Joy Behar, Steven Wright and Rosie O’Donnell.

The Manhattan Association of Clubs and Cabarets (MAC) voted her “Best Female Comic of 2009” which, as Mo puts it, “Means the gay boys dug me, and I dig them.” See her over at The Carson Comedy Club inside The Carson Nugget Friday and Saturday.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.