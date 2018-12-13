Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Eddie Ifft at The Improv; Joby Saad at the Carson City Nugget

Man, I was getting worried that this year would end without having comedian Eddie Ifft up here.

Ifft and I have so much in common. We both love dogs, love pranks and both our moms are radically to the right. We want to get our moms together on our podcasts just so they can say how disappointed they are in their sons.

Eddie has been referred to as one of the most underrated comics in America by the Onion and proudly jokes that his shows are usually sold out around the world performing in over 15 countries.

Underrated? I rate Ifft an "A" in my book and you will too when you see him.

He's co-host of the very funny podcast: Talkin' Sh*t. He's filmed comedy specials and I actually have his DVD "Live From Australia," which was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the world renown Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

Eddie has a ton of credits with an equal amount from multiple hemispheres, including appearances in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China and the United Arab Emirates. His travels were chronicled for the feature length documentary film, "America the Punchline."

And he has worked with some pretty big names in the business such as Dave Chapelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and the late Robin Williams.

He's been on Showtime's "The Green Room" with comedian/actor Paul Provenza, Showtime's "Tommy Chong 420 Show," E!'s "Chelsea Lately," NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," BET's "Comic View," NBC's "Late Friday Night," VH1's "Never Mind the Buzzcocks" and "Comic's Unleashed."

Eddie also hosted "Shark Week," spent a season as the ABC College Football Guy, earned a job as man-on-the-street on the "Queen Latifah Show," hosted a pilot called "Strap-On for Comedy Central" and co-hosted a sports radio show on New York's legendary WNEW.

One person who's very upset about not being able to see Eddie Ifft is my mom. She missed him by one week and even asked if Eddie could change his schedule! Mom refers to Eddie as her second favorite comedian.

When she's not in Facebook jail, mom will communicate with Eddie online. It's tough sometimes sharing a last name with her.

See Eddie this week at The Improv.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Saad at The Carson Comedy Club

Joby Saad grew up in Nashville, Tennessee reading the works of Harry Houdini and by the age of 12 was performing children's magic shows most weekends.

"Dad would build the props, and mom would give me props," Joby likes to say.

His dad worked building sets at WSM-TV and his mother was the staff artist and assistant art director at Opryland theme park, designing everything Opryland.

Saad started incorporating comedy when the magic wasn't working as much as he hoped it would. The comedy came in handy as his defense mechanism against bullies in high school.

Joby's big break came when comedy writer Mike Price and Disney star Jim Varney encouraged him to leave Nashville to pursue his dream of stand up. There's a great comedy club in Nashville called Zanies and the manager Lenny Sisselman gave Joby the opportunity to perform with the top comedians at the time, including Tim Allen, Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Rob Schneider and Paula Poundstone.

Eventually concert promoter Steve Moore hired Joby to open for his concerts. Soon Joby was headlining all the top comedy clubs and was a regular guest on Nashville networks with the likes of Ralph Emery, Crook and Chase and many others.

His other break came on the west coast when George Shapiro of Shapiro/West Management (Jerry Seinfeld's management) took notice of Joby's talents at a performance at the Ice House in Pasadena, California.

"George made calls, and the next thing I know I'm auditioning for network sitcoms," says Joby.

From that, Joby launched his own television series "Vidiots." Known for his expressive, rubbery face, Joby credits the physical stylings of Steve Martin, Jim Carrey and Tim Conway for being his influences.

Catch Joby this weekend at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Must be 21 or older.