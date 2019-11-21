Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Francisco Ramos at Improv; Derek Richards at Carson Nugget

Howie Nave with Francisco Ramos.

The first time I met Francisco Ramos I thought he was an actor because he has a familiar look.

Was it a recent motion picture? A Netflix special?

Actually, it’s both, but it’s his stand up that is immediately accessible.

Last year, Ramos was on HBO highlighting his talent in the comedy special, “Entre Nos.”

His rise in the field of stand up took hold when he appeared as a Top 10 finalist on “Last Comic Standing” in 2015 with a steady stream of growing credits.

Ramos was on Showtime’s “Shameless,” “Angie Tribeca” (from Steve Carell), Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite” and voicing the role of Marmoset in the animated film “RIO” with Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg.

He has also appeared on the @midnight on Comedy Central and several times on ABC TV’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Ramos is a package deal, not just performing but writing, directing and, of course, starring in a variety of projects such as Lorne Michael’s “Mas Mejor.”

His debut album “Vayalo” was in regular rotation on Sirius XM and has been a top five album on Billboard Comedy Charts.

Originally from Venezuela, Ramos didn’t start right away as a comedian. He moved to Washington, D.C., in 1994 and later graduated from the University of Maryland with a double major in finance and international business.

His background was rooted in a solid education going from numbers to comedy bits. Realizing that a desk job wasn’t for him, Ramos knew he was meant for something much funnier and made the career choice going into stand up and things haven’t slowed down since. Ramos was selected to perform in the CBS Diversity Showcase where he was one of 12 entertainers chosen from a pool of 5,000 applicants, but he also appeared in NuvoTV’s show “Latino 101” and was in the movie “Marmaduke” with Owen Wilson and George Lopez. Did I mention he won the COZI TV Comedy Search and was on the Byron Allen syndicated show “The First Family?” He’s also toured overseas performing in Afghanistan for our men and women in uniform. Check out Ramos this week at The Improv inside Harveys.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Richards at Carson Comedy Club

Derek Richards hits the stage this weekend at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget.

The Florida New Times said, “The only thing surprising about Derek is that he’s not bigger!” That’s changing though as he makes the rounds from venue to venue.

He’s definitely a physical comedian where his pace is pretty fanatical.

Richards was chosen as one of the first performers at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba after the base began guarding jailed Al-Qaeda terrorists — that would give any comedian proper heckling skills should an audience turn on you.

The comedy tour earned Richards national coverage in Newsweek. He also has performed at U.S. base camps in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Africa.Stateside, he’s entertained U.S. troops at over 100 bases.

Richards is also on the SiriusXM Satellite Radio Network and the nationally syndicated, Bob and Tom radio show.He was also featured on The Weather Channel’s Top 10. He’s released several CDs the last one being, “60 MPH School Zone” which you can purchase right there at his show or through his website.

He’s a good guy this Derek Richards.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.