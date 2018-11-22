Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Francisco Ramos at The Improv; Jason Love at Carson City Nugget

A lot of exceptional humor is in our vicinity this Thanksgiving weekend.

Over at The Improv inside Harveys there's Francisco Ramos, who originally hails from Venezuela. Ramos moved to Washington, D.C., in 1994 and graduated from the University of Maryland a decade later with a double major in finance and international business.

I know, you'd think with those kind of creds he'd be sitting on Easy Street … but no. After a short-lived desk job, he knew he was meant for comedy. Ramos made the right career choice going into stand up, and things have accelerated since.

Ramos was selected to perform in the CBS Diversity Showcase where he was one of 12 entertainers chosen from a pool of 5,000 applicants, but he also appeared in NuvoTV's show "Latino 101" and was in the movie "Marmaduke" with Owen Wilson and George Lopez.

When he was in "Last Comic Standing" Ramos made it as one of the top 10 finalists. His other appearances include Comedy Central's "@midnight" and Netflix's "Lady Dynamite."

He's also been on the Byron Allen syndicated show "The First Family" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Ramos voiced the lead marmoset in the movie "Rio," which starred Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg.

He's also toured overseas entertaining Afghanistan performing for our men and women in uniform.

Appearing with Ramos is Boston comedian Rick D'Elia. Before you start raggin' on him, he's given up being a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. That's right. He still loves his Red Sox, though.

D'Elia was a regular sketch performer on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." He made it to the finals in the 2000 San Francisco Comedy Competition. He's appeared on "Stand-up Stand-up," "America's Talking," "Grand Slam Comedy Jam," "The Naked Truth" and "Inside the Extras Studio."

Rick also works behind the camera producing, writing and directing shows both locally and nationally. D'Elia's been involved with three stand-up specials on Showtime: "Going Native" (2009), "Green Collar Comedy Show" (2010) and "The Godfathers of Comedy" (2011).

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Love at the Carson City Nugget

Also up this week is comedian Jason Love who has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, America's Got Talent and over 20 national broadcasts.

Jason has a reputation for working what we call "clean" in the business, so if you like your humor sans dirty words you might consider checking him out.

It's also been profitable too getting booked performing for such companies as Google, Chevron, Farmers, Costco and cruise ships. Like most of us comedians, he has performed for the military both domestically and overseas as well.

You can catch Jason at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget.

Happy Turkey everybody.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Must be 21 or older.