Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Greg Warren at the Improv; Ian Harris at Carson Comedy Club

Comedian Greg Warren has that classic, Midwestern upbringing, which makes his show that much better. I don't know what it is about that region but it sure has produced some excellent comedians.

For Greg television credits include Country Music Television's "Comedy Stage" and Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," where he was warmly endorsed by Wanda Sykes. He's been heard nationally on radio via the nationally syndicated "Bob and Tom Show." He also entertained in theaters across the country with the "Friends of Bob and Tom Comedy Tour."

Greg grew up in St. Louis and from the very beginning his family gave him more than enough material to start him down the road of comedy. His father was his high school wrestling coach and his mother used to make him wear ridiculous clothes and take clarinet lessons. That's source comedic material right there folks.

He was a West Point cadet for about a year, where he distinguished himself by amassing an impressive tally of demerits and endless hours of pointless marching.

At the University of Missouri, he studied journalism and was named an All-American wrestler. While a student at "Mizzou" Greg won a comedy contest and was invited to perform at the local club, Déjà Vu.

After a stint pitching Pringles and Jif for corporate giant Proctor & Gamble, Greg made the move to full-time comedian, which culminated with an early invitation to the famed Montreal Just For Laughs comedy festival.

Recommended Stories For You

Since then Greg has appeared on "The Late Late Show" and on "Last Comic Standing" where's he's built a strong fan base around the country. His last CD "One Star Wonder" (Comedy Central Records) hit the ground running as No. 6 in iTunes top comedy albums and continues to attract diverse demographics performing on networks such as BET (as a finalist on "Coming to the Stage").

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Ian Harris at Carson Comedy Club

It still blows my mind that comics who I started out with working the road find their way up here in our neck of the woods.

Such is the case with Ian Harris, who has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Comedy Central plus two hour TV specials! His first "Critical & Thinking" (2014), AXS TV called "a truly masterful hour of wit, humor and derisive jabbing." His second special "ExtraOrdinary" (2017) is just that, "extraordinary."

Ian was a semifinalist in Comedy Central's "Laugh Riots Competition" and dubbed "Top Character Comedian in Town" by Backstage West. He has also been heard on Playboy Radio and regularly on SiriusXM Raw Dog Comedy.

Ian is also a top voice-over artist in Hollywood, having provided voice talent to clients such as FOX, Disney XD, DirecTV, Bravo, Fuel, the FOX series "Bones" and narrated the music driven show "Mad Genius" on Fuse TV. Non of this surprises me — I remember him trying out new animated voices on me while we were driving across the state of Montana!

He's very satirical and has a skeptical take on everything from religion to global warming-deniers. He's definitely worth checking out and he's at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Must be 21 or older.