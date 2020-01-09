Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Ifft headlines The Improv; Lizoala at Riffs, Carson club

Howie Nave (right) with comedian Eddie Ifft and his dogs.

Provided

Comedian Eddie Ifft is my mom’s favorite comedian. I’m fourth on her list.

It’s interesting because Ifft tends to lead to the Left whereas mom is radically Right.

Ifft and I want to get our moms together on our podcasts just so they can say how disappointed they are with their sons.

When she’s not in Facebook jail, mom will communicate with Ifft online (much to the detriment of Eddie’s Liberal friends).

I’ve had Ifft on my podcast several times (Howie’s High Sierra Comedy Vault Podcast @ Howienave.com) and his podcast, Talkin’ Sh*t, is hilarious.

Ifft has been referred to as one of the most underrated comics in America by the Onion and proudly jokes that his shows are usually sold out around the world where he has performed in over 15 countries.

He’s filmed comedy specials and I actually have his DVD, “Live From Australia” that was filmed in front of a sold out audience at the world renoun Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

Ifft has a ton of credits with an equal amount from both sides of the hemisphere that include appearances in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China and the United Arab Emirates. His travels were chronicled for the feature length documentary film “America the Punchline” and he has worked with some pretty big names in the business too such as Dave Chapelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and the late Robin Williams.

He’s been on Showtime’s “The Green Room” with comedian/actor Paul Provenza, Showtime’s “Tommy Chong 420 Show,” E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” BET’s “Comic View,” NBC’s “Late Friday Night,” VH1’s “Never Mind the Buzzcocks” and “Comic’s Unleashed.”

Ifft also hosted “Shark Week” and spent a season as the ABC College Football Guy, earned a job as ‘man-on-the-street’ on the “Queen Latifah Show,” hosted a pilot called “Strap-On for Comedy Central” and co-hosted a sports radio show on New York’s legendary WNEW.

You can see him this week at The Improv inside Harveys.

The Improv at Harveys takes place at 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Lizoala hits stage at Riffs, Carson club

Growing up on the mean streets of Gilroy, Calif., comedian Rodger Lizaola always had a knack to make his friends laugh, as well as those around him. But getting on stage was terrifying.

Stage fright aside, the opportunity presented itself in February 2003 when he moved to Seattle, WA. where Lizaola took the stage at the Comedy Underground.

Those first 3 minutes were both terrifying and exhilarating at the same time. Though the first years were tough and humbling, he stuck with it and became one of the youngest headliners in the Northwest.

He’s slowly built up an impressive resume having opened for comedy greats David Brenner, Theo Von, Mike Epps, Jimmy Dore, Iliza Shlesinger and Donnell Rawlings. Some of the musical acts he’s opened for include The Black Eyed Peas, Pussycat Dolls, Baby Bash, Rhianna, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Good Charlotte and The Backstreet Boys.

His impact in comedy competitions run the spectrum being the champion of a Renton comedy contest (where he beat eight competitors to win $100, an I love Renton T-shirt and the admiration of about 47 people.

Lizaola was in the Las Vegas Comedy Festival (2007), the Great American Comedy Festival (2009), was a finalist in the Big Sky Comedy Festival (2012) a two time finalist in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition (2009, 2015), a two time finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition (2009, 2013) as well as performing for the Seattle Mariners in 2008 during their spring training.

Catch him this Friday at the Carson Comedy Club and Riffs Comedy Club inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe Saturday night.

Riffs Comedy Club hosts shows at 8 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit harveystahoe.com.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club in the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.