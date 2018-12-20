Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Ismo at The Improv; Derek Richards performs at Carson Comedy Club

Merry Christmas to all up here visiting and well, if you're atheist or undecided, just "Merry" to ya!

There's some good stuff happening in the world of the funny starting with the comedian who goes simply by the name "Ismo," which is really all you need to know.

He was named in 2014 as "The World's Funniest Person" in a contest sponsored by The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles — quite a recognition as there were hundreds of comedians who competed to snag that title.

His "whole" name is Ismo Leikola and he's from Finland. Truth be known I didn't even know Finland had a comedy scene. For all we know Ismo is the Finnish comedy scene.

He's definitely done very well on both sides of the pond. He gained attention doing comedy festivals around the world, including Just For Laughs Montreal, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. In 2016, he moved to Los Angeles and performed regularly at the Laugh Factory, the Comedy and Magic Club, the Melrose Improv and the Ice House.

He has appeared on NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly and became the first Finnish comedian to perform on Conan in 2018. Ismo's clip from Conan has been viewed over 45 million times.

Obviously he draws a lot from his fish-out-of-water experience and it works well, especially his attempt to grasp the concept of the English language's slang, which is hilarious. Same goes for the concept and throwaway art of boring communication known as "small-talk."

Ismo has been compared to George Carlin, which he loves as he considers Carlin an inspiration.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Richards at The Carson Comedy Club

I haven't seen Derek Richards in ages but do remember when I was in Vegas ages ago catching his act. Derek is a regular on the Las Vegas Strip, and well, quite energetic on stage.

OK, more like fanatical. He covers the gamut talking about everything from his blue-collar upbringing, his divorce to the holidays and his child-free existence.

We've all done the USO tours but Derek was one of the first performers at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba after the base began guarding jailed Al-Qaeda terrorists.

The comedy tour earned Richards national coverage in Newsweek. He also has performed at U.S. base camps in Iraq, Afghanistan, and more than 15 countries. You can catch him on the air via the SiriusXM Satellite Radio Network and on the nationally syndicated, Bob and Tom Show.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Must be 21 or older.

Mom is coming to town

On a personal note my mom is out here visiting from North Carolina. During her previous visits he's only seen me doing the comedy shows, but this time I want to take her out to a show she's never been before: SnowGlobe.

That's right: SnowGlobe.

The good news is that she won't have to wear her hearing aid and who knows, maybe those low oscillatory bass tones will give her a new reason to party.

She's 86 and well, I want to make her stay here in Tahoe a memorable one. Then again, she came from North Carolina so just being here is already a step up … I'm guessing.

Merry Christmas everyone and if you're an atheist, as mentioned earlier, then just "Merry," my peeps!