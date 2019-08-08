Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Jesus Trejo at the Improv; Rodney Norman at Carson Comedy Club

Jesus Trejo performs at The Improv inside Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Provided

One of the more unique acts in this business makes his way up to Tahoe over at The Improv inside Harveys.

Jesus Trejo has been on “The Late Late Show,” Comedy Central’s “Adam Devine’s House Party,” season 2 of “Stand-Up & Deliver”on Nuvo TV, season 1 of “Uproarious” on the Fuse Network and the TBS sitcom “Sullivan & Son” (as the character Javier).

He’s a regular at the world famous Comedy Store and was chosen to participate in the “New Face” showcase at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. And yes, Jesus was part of Jeff Ross’s “Roast Master’s Invitational,” which was a scream.

What I didn’t know about Jesus is, like many of us, he had to face the reality of taking care of his aging parents. A documentary was made that follows Jesus as he navigates his career in Los Angeles while caring for his aging parents at his home in Long Beach.

AARP Studios in Southern California released the feature-length documentary called “Care to Laugh.”

It’s just one aspect of Trejo that not many have been introduced to, but when you see his act you can see the depth of his stand up. Check him out this week.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Norman at The Carson Comedy Club

Rodney Norman, winner of the Rhode Island Comedy Festival, headlines the Carson Comedy Club this weekend.

Norman, who also has been featured at the Boston Comedy Club, works “clean” which can be tougher than just spewing cuss words. Don’t get me wrong, cussing can be funny (when not used as a crutch/substitute for a joke) but it’s harder and can be more beneficial in the long run for comedians, especially those starting out, to have that discipline in their writing.

Rodney will keep you laughing with his hysterical insights into his daily journey to understand the world, which is quite a huge source of material, making the simple things in life seem complex and strange and the complex and strange seem simple.

He has entertained audiences around the U.S. with his unique point of view. From raising kids, serving in the Marine Corps and studying philosophy, Rodney has a little bit of everything for everybody.

His style is inviting, captivating, smart and, yes, clean.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.