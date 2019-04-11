Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Joby Saad at Howie’s House of Comedy; Bob Zany and friends at Carson Comedy Club

This marks comedian Joby Saad's debut up here in South Lake Tahoe and first time performing at Howie's House of Comedy at The Loft Tahoe.

Joby's big break came starring in an episode of the family friendly television series "Bananas Comedy" in 2005. Then in 2006 came the Warner Brothers "Thou Shalt Laugh" show starring Patricia Heaton from "Everybody loves Raymond."

From there Joby launched his own television series "Vidiots" and started a company called Village Entertainment. He instructed his roommate, Rob, to answer the phone that way, "Hello, Village Entertainment," whenever anyone called.

As Joby puts it: "Frequently, what would happen is the phone would ring and Rob would answer and say 'hello.' And I, in the background, would shout, 'you idiot!' And then the caller would say, 'Let me speak to the village idiot.'"

Joby credits his dad saying, "My father used to give me a hard time. He would always call me an idiot. Or, sometimes, he'd say, 'you're a fool,' and I'd get upset. 'I thought I was an idiot?'… 'Well, you're both!' 'Great! Now I have to redo my résumé.'"

Thus a concept was born: Joby became the village Idiot. He was destined for it, he says, thanks to his dad.

On stage Joby is known for his expressive, rubbery face and physical comedy, so it's no coincidence that his influences include Steve Martin, Jim Carrey and Tim Conway. He frequently closes his shows with an inspired bit where, in pantomime, he removes one pair of pants after another, becoming a new character each time.

Joby has had the honor of performing for our troops in Honduras, entertaining the children of 101st Airborne in Fort Campbell Kentucky, and the children and families of St. Jude Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Joby is at Howie's House of Comedy inside The Loft Tahoe at Heavenly Village.

Special guest Paul Bronken also will be performing.

Known as "That '70s Guy," Bronken was the 2017 FORTE Award Comedian of the Year. He's been a long-time local favorite who just two weeks ago participated in a fundraiser for The Black Ice Theatre Co.

Howie's House of Comedy at The Loft starts at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Bob Zany and friends at Carson Comedy Club

At the Carson Comedy Club they're shooting another episode of "Casino Boss" with some of our favorite comedians, including Bob Zany, Sean Peabody, Joby Saad and Kabir Singh. All four of these funny guys were in the TV pilot.

Of course we're all familiar with Bob Zany. In addition to his comedy, Bob also is an accomplished actor who has appeared on the big screen in such movies as Matt Damon's "The Informant!," "23 Minutes To Sunrise," and "Up Your Alley."

Bob also has appeared in several documentaries and even made one himself called "Close But No Cigar." The documentary is an autobiographical journey chronicling Bob Zany's professional life, which includes numerous interviews from those Bob met over the years and some who have become major players in the comedy business.

Bob is so good covering all of the mediums of promotion, especially the old school one. He's great on my morning radio show — a real natural. At one time he used to have his own radio show on the very popular Los Angeles station, KLOS FM.

He's also a roast master of the highest order, which is evidenced every Tuesday on my radio show when Bob roasts me, so much so that listeners call asking if Bob is being mean for real.

No, he's not; it's a form of flattery and, well, Bob just likes to express his roasting abilities every Tuesday.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club, inside the Carson Nugget, take place at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Learn more at ccnugget.com/entertainment/carson-comedy-club.