Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Kay headlines at Carson Nugget

People go into stand up for a variety of different reasons ranging from feelings of insecurities, to acceptance, or using it as a defense mechanism. Obviously, being naturally funny helps too, but it’s fascinating when you’ve worked closely with some to find out what inspired them to go into this field.

One such individual is Krista Kay. Originally from a small town in South Dakota, Kay was always the tallest in her class.

“Middle school was probably the worst for me,” she told Life & Style magazine. “My main coping method was comedy. I would just agree with what people would say in a joking manner which takes the power away from the bully. How people treat you, reflects who they are and NOT who you are.”

Total strangers would always ask why doesn’t she play basketball for a living. She did play for awhile growing up and was always picked first for any team.

“Basketball was the first thing to give me a sense of purpose but as I have gotten older, I know I have such a greater purpose than just putting a ball in a hoop.”

Oh, did I mention that Kay is 6 feet, 6 inches tall? Kay did play basketball professionally for a year in Australia but didn’t want to be defined that way. She wanted to be an example of what you can do to overcome the frustrations of being so physically tall and also share her stories on stage.

And what better outlet than that of being a comedian? Today, she’s the star of the TLC reality series, “My Giant Life” when not doing stand up.

Through comedy Kay gives you a glance at what it’s like to be not just an extremely tall person but an educated woman trying to find a suitable mate without a fetish for towering women.

As she puts it, “Yep, they’re out there.”

As one might imagine, Kay is constantly finding herself in unique situations daily but now can just shrug it off and utilize those experiences on stage. I’m guessing if anyone tries heckling her she has the best comeback lines.

See her at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget this weekend.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.