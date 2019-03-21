Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Marc Yaffee at The Loft; Vince Morris at The Improv

Fresh off his tour in Mazatlán, Mexico, Marc Yaffee now finds his way to Howie's House of Comedy at The Loft Tahoe Sunday night.

Born in East L.A., Marc was adopted at birth by a Mexican mother and a Jewish father. As a young adult he was contacted by his birth mother only to find out that he was of Mexican-Irish-Navajo heritage ("I'm a Mexi-jo"), which would inspire much of his standup.

A former writer for George Carlin, Marc has toured five times entertaining U.S. Troops overseas. His radio credits include American Public Media's Weekend America, Sirius XM Radio, multiple appearances on the Bob & Tom Show and Howie's Morning Rush radio show here in South Lake Tahoe.

His club credits include Catch A Rising Star, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory and The Improv.

Marc has performed at both the Boston and Las Vegas Comedy festivals. He has appeared on PBS and on numerous TV shows including Loco Comedy Jam, Latino Laugh Festival, Que Locos and Comics Unleashed. Marc co-starred in the Pow Wow Comedy Jam and even appeared on Showtime for a special called special "Goin' Native: The American Indian Comedy Slam."

I've known him way longer than I'd ever admit and have even seen him online watching him on the FNX Network's production of "First Nations Comedy Experience" and his recent special "Marc My Words" on NativeFlix.com. His latest, "Dry Bar Comedy Special" is his latest endeavor.

To date, Marc has performed in 43 states and 11 countries. And to think he got the comedy spark from attending a comedy workshop at Laughs Unlimited in Sacramento.

Now you can see him at Howie's House of Comedy at The Loft Tahoe.

Howie's House of Comedy at The Loft starts at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Morris at The Improv

It's the return of comedian Vince Morris and his smooth charismatic style. Vince delivers not just the funny but does it with passionate views on topics including ignorance, hip-hop, self-respect and being raised by a single father.

All his credits are too numerous to list but he's been on BET's "Comic View," HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," "Sex And The City," CBS' "Late Late Show," "Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen" and several Comedy Central half-hour specials, in addition to performing at the Montreal Comedy Festival, the former U.S. Comedy Arts Fes­tival in Aspen and the very first Cincinnati Brew Ha-Ha. Whew, I'm exhausted.

Vince tours constantly headlining comedy clubs, theaters and colleges around the country. With the USO, Vince has entertained our troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan and Japan. His style is very charismatic and his smile can catch you off guard behind the pleasantness.

As much as he enjoys making people laugh he also wants to leave his audience thinking that behind the laughs there are some pretty big issues going on that need to be addressed.

Trust me too when I say that Vince never shies away from driving a message home, even if it takes the comedy to capture your attention. He is one of those comics who knows it takes just as much (if not more) time putting together one's act, promoting it and getting it out there than just being in the moment on stage. Comics gotta be savvy in today's market.

"You gotta be tweeting, you gotta be Facebooking and you got to be your own person which is cool because it gives you some good ways to market yourself."

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.