Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Maureen Langan at The Loft; Jackie Flynn and Kevin Flynn at The Improv

It's a very special St. Patrick's Day night of comedy with Irish comedian Maureen Langan at Howie's House of Comedy on Sunday, March 17.

Her one-woman show, "Daughter of a Garbageman," killed when it set up residency in New York City. The play is based on Maureen's blue-collar upbringing in 1970s New Jersey. She lambasts today's so-called "reality culture" stars while revealing the real stars, such as her parents' strengths, struggles and secrets (as well as her own) and how that made her who she is today.

You can hear Maureen every Sunday night in San Francisco on KGO 810AM radio which has been one of the most successful news talk AM stations in the Bay Area (and the West Coast for that matter) for the past 35 years.

Makes perfect sense too because long before Maureen became a stand up she was a broadcast journalist for public television covering politics and topical issues of the day.

Maureen created The Radio Ritas, a nationally-syndicated morning talk show where she chatted with the likes of Howard Stern, Joan Rivers, Phyllis Diller, George Carlin and many others.

Maureen migrated from New York to the West Coast and, as much as she loves it out here, she still likes to get back east where she regularly gets to perform as New York's finest comedy clubs.

Recommended Stories For You

She's also a regular (when time allows) at comedy festivals all over the planet including gigs in Ireland, Scotland, Canada, New York, Boston and Nantucket. She's also shared the stage with a wide variety of talent, having opened for Joy Behar, Steven Wright and Rosie O'Donnell.

The Manhattan Association of Clubs and Cabarets (MAC) voted her "Best Female Comic of 2009" which, as Mo puts it, "Means the gay boys dug me, and I dig them."

See Maureen at #HowiesHouseofComedy at The Loft Tahoe Sunday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day night.

Howie's House of Comedy at The Loft starts at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Flyn and Flyn at The Improv

Long before I was associated with the Improv I worked at the Just For Laughs Comedy Club back in 1997. At the time Irish comedians Jackie Flynn, Paul Gilmartin and Kevin Flynn would perform together during St. Patty's week (all three of them Irish). Paul had to drop out because his job hosting TBS's Dinner and a Movie was taking up all of his time.

When I got the gig with the Improv 20 years ago (starting out in Reno) I kept both Jackie and Kevin Flynn (no relation by the way) and the tradition continues every week at this time of year.

Both headline clubs and theaters and appear in movies. But very rarely do they get to share the stage together for an entire week. Since both headline they'll take turns closing the show this week.

Jackie is from Massachusetts, Kevin is from Connecticut. Jackie grew up in the Boston area and knew early on that comedy was going to be his career path.

He won numerous comedy awards on both the East and West coasts (including the prestigious San Francisco Comedy Competition) and parlayed his comedy career into a very successful film career. The Farrelly Brothers love Jackie and started casting him pretty much in all of their movies including, "Kingpin," "There's Something About Mary," "Me, Myself & Irene," "Shallow Hal," "Stuck on You," "Paul Blart: Mall Cop," "The Three Stooges" and "Here Comes the Boom."

Other none-Farrelly Brothers movies include "Game Plan" and the comedy "Hall Pass," starring alongside Owen Wilson and Christina Applegate.

Jackie's passion is golf. So much so that he's been invited several times by Clint Eastwood to play the annual AT&T Pebble Beach ProAm Golf Tournament out in Monterey.

Co-headlining with Jackie is Kevin Flynn (again, no relation). After lettering in four different sports during high school Kevin headed off to the University of Massachusetts on a soccer scholarship. As two-time team captain, Kevin won a variety of honors including a silver medal in the "National Sports Festival," "New England College Player of the Year" and a spot on the 1984 Olympic development team.

He went on to play three years of professional soccer in the Major Indoor Soccer League. He soon became well-known by soccer fans as "The Half-Time Guy" for his internationally broadcast half-time show during the 1994 World Cup.

During his stint as broadcaster by day, Kevin wanted to start doing the same type of entertainment but for a "live" audience. He found his path (or "spirit," as Oprah would say) through comedy.

He became an instant hit in New England, winning "The Boston Comedy Riot" award in 1988. He soon found himself on television again but this time for his stand up work, including NBC's "Friday Night Videos," A&E's "Evening at the Improv," Canada's "Open Mike" and numerous MTV comedy shows.

Kevin did so well on stage that he moved into the world of theater before heading out West to do movies and more television work. On the small screen you've seen Kevin playing guest roles on NBC's "Law & Order" and HBO's "Sex and the City." He appeared in the Farrelly Brothers movie "Me, Myself & Irene" (with Jackie), "Osmosis Jones," "Seven Day Itch" with Ben Stiller and The Farrelly Bothers' "The Heartbreak Kid" with Ben Stiller and Ben's legendary dad, Jerry Stiller.

In a cool twist of irony when Kevin co-produced (and also co-created) the very successful Nantucket Comedy Festival out in Massachusetts his first guests the festival's first year was none other than Jerry and Meara Stiller (and later Ben as well). The Nantucket Comedy Festival comedy festival has grown to be one of the most popular events on the East Coast.

So, there ya have it, an all Irish (OK, Jackie is half Italian) week of great comedy so there's no excuse not to check it out.

Be careful who you pinch this St. Patrick's Day — you might get hashtagged by someone offended by your behavior.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.