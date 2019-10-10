Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Murphy headlines Carson Comedy Club

Comedian Jen Murphy headlines the Carson Comedy Club Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, and well worth seeing.

I’m stoked that Jen is back up here because well, she’s just good people.

She started her stand up career in New York having studied at the famous Second City and spent years performing in live theatre working with sketch and improv troupes and realized she worked better alone.

Her relocation to Los Angeles was inevitable and paid off (still is). She’s been seen on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” “Comics Unleashed w/Byron Allen” on ABC and her own half hour special on TLC called “This Is Why You’re Still Single.” Oh, and you may have seen her in the movie, “Dumbbells.” You can get her CD, “Size Does Matter” on iTunes.

In 2014, Murphy was named as one of the “Five Comics to Watch Out For” by OC Weekly and she can also be seen in the independent comedy “Dumbbells” along with Jon Huck and Carl Reiner.

When not doing the the clubs and theater circuit she’s volunteering her talents performing for our military having done two comedy tours in Afghanistan and Egypt.

Apparently The Improv is dark this week as their site shows no shows for this week.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.