Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Oscar Ovies at Carson Comedy Club; Jimmy Shubert at The Improv

Oscar Ovies (left) performs at the Carson Comedy Club this weekend.

I always enjoy it when our local comedians who call this area home get booked as headliners by those who don’t live here.

Trust me, I know there is a seemingly endless supply of comedians who weave their way through here, but it’s nice when they get to play their hometown. Such is the case with comedian Oscar Ovies, who was raised in Northern Nevada and made a splash on the comedy scene relatively early with his national TV debut in 2010 on Showtime’s “The Green Collar Comedy Show.”

I’m not sure but I think comedian/bud Marc Price may have had his hand in that special. Price, BTW, is best known for playing the role of Skippy on NBC’s “Family Ties” with Michael J. Fox.

Focus. OK, sorry. Anyway, Oscar has been a pretty funny dude as long as I’ve known him, including during his regular appearances at The Laugh Factory in Reno and up here at The Improv Lake Tahoe. He’s naturally sarcastic and admittedly has a nerdy view of the world both onstage and as the co-host of the local, late night comedy show “The Half Hour Happy Hour.”

I like what his bio says: “From Halloween to Taco Bell, racism to relationships, no matter what the subject, once you’ve seen things through the eyes of Oscar Ovies you’re not likely to see it the same way again.”

Truer words were have never been written.

Check him out this weekend at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Jimmy Shubert at The Improv

I’ve come across so many comedians doing this gig that I lost track at 1,000. There’s some pretty good talent out there and one of those at the top of the funny heap is Jimmy Shubert.

Jimmy’s not just a comic, he’s one of the most hilarious acts out there. I was chatting with fellow comedian Shayla Rivera, who is on my morning radio show every Wednesday, and when I mentioned “Jimmy Shubert” you could hear the excitement in her voice.

Jimmy is so committed to his point-of-view in his material that I swear, man, what you see is what you get.

A native of Philadelphia, Jimmy started performing right out of high school and eventually moved to Los Angeles where he became a regular at the Comedy Store. That is where he met the late Sam Kinison.

One night while Jimmy was performing, Kinison drove his motorcycle onto the stage, had Jimmy sit behind him and roared offstage. After that they became good friends. Kinison included him as one of the original “Outlaws of Comedy,” which he toured with for five years, playing major casinos in Las Vegas and venues like the Universal Amphitheater in front of audiences as large as 6,500 people.

How is that for a comedy connection, huh?

I love his humor, it’s just so honestly blunt. He points out how stupid our species is and will even point one out as an example on occasion during his show. It’s no act!

Oh, speaking of acting Jimmy has appeared on both the small and big screen. On TV he’s been on “Entourage” and “The King of Queens” and “2 Broke Girls.” I was blown away when I saw him on Betty White’s “Off Their Rockers” on NBC where he got to play her next door neighbor. And who would have guessed an edgy guy like Shubert would be on a Disney show? Yep — “Zeke and Luther.”

When Jimmy recorded his first half-hour special for Comedy Central at the Hudson Theater in New York City not only did he receive a standing ovation for his performance, he also garnered rave reviews from the usually caustic New York critics.

On the big screen he has worked with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Katie Holmes and the late Robin Williams. Some of his films include “Barely Legal,” “Heist,” “The Loop,” “Rude Awakenings,” “Angel,” “Lucky,” “New Car Smell,” “Youth In Revolt,” “Coyote Ugly,” “One Hour Photo” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

He was even in one of my favorite movies, “The Italian Job,” which starred Mark Wahlberg, Theron, Edward Norton, Seth Green, Jason Statham, Mos Def and Donald Sutherland.

In addition to his performances here in the U.S., Jimmy also has performed in Canada, Ireland, Mexico, Korea and for our troops in the Middle East as part of the “America Supports You” program.

He’s here this week at The Improv inside Harveys casino.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.