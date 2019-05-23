Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Paul Sheffield at Carson Comedy Club; Bob Zany at The Improv

Paul Sheffield performs at the Carson Comedy Club this weekend.

He calls Utah home (yes, a “clean” act too) and in a relatively short time has made some pretty impressive inroads headlining in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

He has a CD out on iTunes called “Sheffield Had it Worse.” Paul was the winner of the Happy Valley Comedy Competition in 2010 and a finalist in the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas in 2011 and 2012.

In addition to his extensive touring, he also is the host of “The Poor Sport Report.”

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Zany at The Improv

He’s one of the hardest working guys in the business and never complains. Hahahahahahahahaha! Who am I kidding?

Bob Zany is one solid act and always has a project going either on stage or behind the scenes.

Bob is known not just in this country but in parts of the world one would never expect.

Nobody promotes themselves better in the business of comedy than Bob Zany — that’s for sure. Bob’s a quasi local being on my morning radio show every Tuesday with “The Zany Report” and always endears himself with my radio listeners by treating me as someone who is honored to be roasted by him. And yes, it is!

In addition to “The Zany Report” that he calls in to countless radio stations around the country, Bob also has a podcast: “The Bob Zany Show with Erin O’Conner,” an active Twitter account (@bobzany), an Instagram account, ZanyBob (because some loser took “Bob Zany”) and a YouTube channel for his show “Baggage Claim,” where he snags famous folks at airports as they wait for their baggage.

Even before all things social media Zany was expanding his vast horizons as a stand up, a writer for other shows and as a producer for his own self-produced comedy shows.

Some of the names who have found their way onto his shows include such stalwarts as the late Garry Shandling, Yakov Smirnoff, Robert Wuhl, Kevin Nealon and actor Nia Peeples.

Along with his comedy Bob also is an accomplished actor appearing on the big screen in such movies as “The Informant!,” “23 Minutes To Sunrise,” “Up Your Alley” and on Showtime playing the Roast Master of Brace Land in the comedy, “Gigolos.”

Bob also has appeared in several documentaries and even made one himself called “Close But No Cigar.” The documentary is an autobiographical journey chronicling Zany’s professional life which includes numerous interviews from those Bob met over the years and some who have become major players in the comedy business.

He’s also got a show called “Carson City Tonight,” which I’ve been on. And, as if all that wasn’t enough, you can see Bob in the television show “Casino Boss” that also is shot down in Carson City at the Carson City Nugget, where you’ll find him next week.

This week, however, you can see him at The Improv inside Harveys working with comedian Gene Pompa.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.