Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Quartet of comedians performing at Lake Tahoe, Carson

Howie Nave (right) with comedian Oscar Ovies.

Provided

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa and well, if you’re not celebrating anything, just a plain ole ‘Happy’ for ya.

A lot of folks are going to need some laughter what with family visiting so consider this week your option for salvation from, God forbid, anything political.

Coming over to MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa this Saturday is comedian T.J. Miller. He’s a unique talent with not just jokes, but razor-sharp humor. And that’s just from the stories he weaves that pack a wallop.

He’s the guy that voiced ‘Tuffnut’ in the animated film series, “How to Train Your Dragon.” He’s appeared in over 25 major studio films including “Deadpool” and “Transformers 4.”

You’ll lose so much weight just from laughing at Miller.

Oscar Ovies at Riffs

Coming to Riffs Comedy Club is Oscar Ovies who has a local connection.

Born and raised in Northern Nevada, Ovies literally burst onto the comedic scene making his national TV debut in 2010 on Showtime’s “The Green Collar Comedy Show.”

Ovies brings to the stage a sarcastic and admittedly nerdy view of the world (something we share in common) and admitted to me on my morning radio show his addiction he wants to quit in the New Year: sodas (yes, another thing we share in common).

Ovies is the co-host of the late night comedy show “The Half Hour Happy Hour” and admits he can easily walk in public without being recognized because not a lot of folks have seen him on the show. You can’t miss his presence though, he is a force to be reckoned with.

From Halloween to Taco Bell, racism to relationships, no matter what the subject, once you’ve seen things through the eyes of Oscar Ovies you’re not likely to see it the same way again. He’s good folks and he’s at Riffs this Saturday, Dec. 28, with yours truly opening the show.

Riffs Comedy Club hosts shows on Saturdays at 8 p.m. For more information visit http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Raj Sharma at The Improv

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Sharma was raised in a traditional Hindu household which gave him a unique advantage observing the cultural differences at an early age.

When he moved to Los Angeles he utilized that “culture shock” and spun it into social awareness that became a good part of his stand up pursuing a career in comedy.

Before long, Sharma was making the rounds in Los Angeles performing at The Improv, The Laugh Factory and later on the road headlining venues around the country. His first stand-up comedy special, “The Laugh Factory Presents Raj Sharma Live from Las Vegas” showcased a lot of those observations from childhood being raised in a Hindu household in Dallas to where he is now.

Sharma has worked with some fine comedians including well-worn road comedian Tom Rhodes, Carl LaBove, Pablo Francisco, Frank Caliendo, Brian Regan and many more. Sharma is an original member of The Gurus of Comedy and co-founder of the All South Asian Comedy night in North America and Indians at the Improv. He’s also a classically trained actor and is co-creator/producer of ‘Raj Sharma Presents’ where he and other comics perform to benefit charity foundations across the country.

The Improv at Harveys takes place at 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sundays. For more information, visit http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Norris Townsend at Carson Comedy Club

Over at The Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget it’s Leslie Norris Townsend on Friday and Saturday.

Townsend has over two decades of experience working rooms coast to coast and and one of the funniest, most entertaining acts working today.

Townsend blends elements of her stand-up with music and audience participation tossed in so no two shows are alike. She, to me, is the total plow ahead, take-no-prisoners, positive force who has overcome quite a bit in life (an understatement) and turned it into a revelation of sorts through her hilarity of the craft.

She’s done everything from comedy clubs, corporate engagements and has opened for superstars such as Neal McCoy, Lonestar and Dwight Yoakam.

Townsend works pretty ‘clean’ too (not a lot of over-the-top offensive language) and has made numerous television appearances include Comedy Central, A&E’s “An Evening at the Improv” and sketches seen on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and was even a Grand Finalist on “Star Search.”

Happy Holidays and I hope you’re getting ready to bring in 2020 with laughter because I’m guessing you didn’t laugh enough in 2019.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club in the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.