Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Ramos performs at The Improv; Maragos at Carson Nugget

Howie Nave (right) sits with Francisco Ramos who will perform this week at The Improv.

Provided

Francisco Ramos is a sitcom development deal just waiting to happen.

Yes, he’s funny — or else he wouldn’t be doing standup this week at Lake Tahoe — but he’s got this unmistakable likability factor that someone needs to discover “down there” in Hollywood.

His debut album “Vayalo” has been exclusively playing on Sirius XM and has been a top 5 album on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

Ramos originally hails from Venezuela and you can hear his comedy roots take hold and accelerating his drive once he was settled here in the states.

Ramos moved to Washington, D.C., in 1994 and graduated from the University of Maryland a decade later with a double major in finance and international business.

Of course, the basics needed for a career in standup.

Hey, most every comedian I’ve worked with tends to come from a well-educated background and, believe it or not, finds its way in some way, shape or form into their act.

It’s called “life experience” and is the foundation that helps form a comedian to find their voice.

But after a short-lived desk job, Ramos knew he was meant for something much funnier than finance and made the right career choice going into standup.

Ramos was selected to perform in the CBS Diversity Showcase where he was one of 12 entertainers chosen from a pool of 5,000 applicants.

He also appeared in NuvoTV’s show “Latino 101” and was in the movie “Marmaduke” with Owen Wilson and George Lopez.

When he was in “Last Comic Standing” Ramos made it as one of the top 10 finalists.

His other appearances include Comedy Central’s “@midnight,” Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite” and, I might add, won the COZI TV Comedy Search.

He’s also been on the Byron Allen syndicated show, “The First Family,” appeared in Showtime’s “Shameless,” @midnight on Comedy Central, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was part of Lorne Michael’s “Mas Mejor” where he wrote, directed and performed several sketches for them.

Ramos additionally voiced the lead role of Marmoset in the movie “Rio,” (which starred Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg) and was in the HBO standup special “Entre Nos.”

He’s also toured overseas entertaining in Afghanistan performing for our men and women in uniform.

You can see Ramos this week at The Improv inside Harveys.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Maragos at The Carson Comedy Club

Comedian Jill Maragos has appeared on Laughs (FOX), Comedy Time (YouTube) and West Coast Comedy (Hulu).

She’s opened for Kevin Avery, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Brody Stevens and a personal fav Maryellen Hooper.

Maragos also performs all over Los Angeles and throughout the country.

She developed her unique sense of humor more as a survival tactic growing up in Buffalo, New York.

She has bachelor degrees in both broadcast journalism and mechanical engineering which, of course, lead to the natural progression into standup comedy.

Others in her field of the funny also say she’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.

One of my favorite testimonials I’ve heard comes from comedic buddy Maryellen Hooper who said, “Jill Maragos is so incredibly funny that I want to take all her material and bury her body in a shallow grave … but I won’t.”

Catch Maragos at The Carson Comedy Club Sept. 13 and 14.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.