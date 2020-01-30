Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Ramos returns to Improv; Peabody at Riffs

Howie Nave (right) with comedian Francisco Ramos.

Provided

Mr. “Sitcom-waiting-to-happen” Francisco Ramos headlines The Improv this week at Harveys Lake Tahoe. With each appearance, he converts more people helping to spread the word of all things Ramos.

His rise in the field of stand up took hold when he appeared as a top 10 finalist on “Last Comic Standing” in 2015 and has a growing steady stream of credits.

I saw Ramos just last year on HBO in the comedy special, “Entre Nos.” It’s interesting to note that early in his career, he was selected to perform in the CBS Multicultural Diversity Showcase (where he was one of 12 selected from a pool of 5,000 applicants).

He also took first place in the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival sponsored by NBC/COZI TV and was showcased in a documentary on his rise as a comic for Latino Out Loud (LOL).

He’s been on Showtime’s “Shameless,” “Angie Tribeca” (from Steve Carell), Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite” and voicing the role of ‘Marmoset’ in the animated film “RIO” with Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg. Ramos has also appeared on the @midnight on Comedy Central and several times on ABC TV’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

In addition to his stand up, Ramos is also adept at writing, directing and starring in a variety of projects such as Lorne Michael’s (producer/creator of Saturday Night Live) “Mas Mejor.” Ramos’ debut album “Vayalo” was in regular rotation on Sirius XM and has been a top five album on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He has also appeared in NuvoTV’s show “Latino 101” and was in the movie “Marmaduke” with Owen Wilson and George Lopez. Did I mention he won the COZI TV Comedy Search and was on the Byron Allen syndicated show “The First Family?” He’s also toured overseas performing in Afghanistan for our men and women in uniform.

Originally from Venezuela, Ramos didn’t start right away as a comedian. He moved to Washington, D.C. in 1994 and graduated from the University of Maryland a decade later with a double major in finance and international business. His background was rooted in a solid education going from numbers to comedy bits.

Realizing that a desk job wasn’t for him, Ramos knew he was meant for something much funnier and made the career choice going into stand up and things haven’t slowed down since. Check him out this week at The Improv.

The Improv at Harveys takes place at 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Peabody headlines riffs

I’m looking forward to working with comedian Sean Peabody when he headlines Riffs Comedy Club Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe. I first met Peabody at a taping of ‘Carson City Tonight’ with host Bob Zany (who’s on my morning radio show every Tuesday morning). He definitely has a passion for comedy and upon meeting him you can’t help but be drawn to the guy.

It’s funny too because when you first see Peabody it’s easy to mistake him for the club’s bouncer and not the guy who’s headlining the show.

Born in San Diego and raised in the Bay Area, Peabody has been a fixture on the comedy scene for the last 15 years.

What stands out is his Polynesian background and yes, his Hawaiian side finds its way into his stand up and he has adapted mixed in with his already well documented observational style of comedy.

Peadbody is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and got his comedy start while serving his country.

As an instructor on the shooting range his philosophy was better to have them happy while they were walking around with loaded weapons you want people in the right state of mind. With that his comedy career was born.

Peabody has some great chunks of material. Those who know him can expect to hear his tried and true bits, “The Lawnmower,” “Mom Does Chores” and “Dad in the Garage” along with new material to make for one exceptional evening.

Riffs Comedy Club hosts shows at 8 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit harveystahoe.com. Shows at the Carson Comedy Club in the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.