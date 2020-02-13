Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Thomas Dale back at Improv; Myles Weber at Riffs

Howie Nave (right) with Thomas Dale.

Provided

The very outspoken and never shy Thomas Dale returns for the first time this year to The Improv inside Harveys Lake Tahoe.

What can I say about Dale? He’s blunt and direct, which I like. It’s fun for me to watch the expression on the audience’s faces as he delves right into his sexuality.

Dale was a standout in the New Faces showcase at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and back in 2010, he was selected for NBC’s Stand Up For Diversity.

I think that’s when I first noticed him. I do remember seeing him alongside comedian/actor Denis Leary in “Comics Come Home.”

He’s performed on Sirius XM Radio, Comical Radio, and The Joey Reynolds Show.

Dale was a finalist in the New York’s Funniest Competition at the New York Comedy Festival for three consecutive years, and has also won the “Best Comedian” prize at the Bamboozle Music Festival.

Dale tours across the country, appearing at comedy clubs, theaters and college campuses (safe territory for Dale considering the all too woke college students). Dale and fellow comedian Michael Che co-hosted the “Nobody Asked You” podcast which I think is still available on iTunes.

Soon after that he was on HBO Canada’s “Funny as Hell,” E’s Chelsea Lately and on Nov. 3, 2012, made his late night debut on The Late Show With Craig Ferguson. He’s since been featured in The New York Comedy Festival as well as The Bamboozle Music Festival and was named VH1’s 100 Sexiest Celebrities list.

The Improv at Harveys takes place at 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Myles Weber at Riffs

Over at Riffs Comedy Club inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe we have comedian, actor and all-around approachable guy, Myles Weber.

His love of comedy started very early in life and by the time he was 8 years old he was sneaking out of his bed at night to watch any standup comedy show he could find on cable.

He even tried his hand at comedy in front of a live audience that was perfect for him: his elementary school talent show. He did his best jokes including a warning to parents, “If your kid is named Marco, don’t lose him near a swimming pool.”

He gleefully said, “I won the whole thing, mainly because I was the only fourth grader that wasn’t singing “Living La Vida Loca” or “What A Girl Wants!”

At that moment, Weber committed his life to making people laugh. His credits have since gotten even more prestigious since winning that talent show placing and winning comedy competitions all over the country.

He took first place in the Bay Area All-Star Comedy Competition and second in the Best Of The Bay Comedy Competition. He was featured in Comedy Central’s “Up Next” talent search and performed at The World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas.

Adaptable to any environment, Weber is a national headliner at clubs, colleges, corporate events, festivals, restaurants, bars and even once recently in a living room for six people.

He says even though he’s busy, “I always do my best to stay in shape: My secret, PhotoShop.”

You may have seen Weber as the affable Network Host for Portico TV or heard his “The Doctor ReWho Podcast.” Or maybe you’ve watched his DVD “People Person.” He’s a writer too, writing for Portico and Smosh Pit Weekly on Smosh’s YouTube Channel so there’s no excuse for you not to see him okay?

Riffs Comedy Club hosts shows at 8 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit harveystahoe.com. Shows at the Carson Comedy Club in the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.