Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Thomas Dale, Cory Michaelis at The Improv

Thomas Dale returns this new month of the new season over at The Improv.

Thomas delves right into his sexuality and yes, he's blunt and gets right to the point. He was the standout in the New Faces showcase at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2010, Thomas was selected for NBC's Stand Up For Diversity and that same year, he appeared alongside Denis Leary in Comics Come Home.

He has performed on Sirius XM Radio, Comical Radio, and The Joey Reynolds Show. Thomas was a finalist in the New York's Funniest Competition at the New York Comedy Festival for three consecutive years. He also won the "Best Comedian" prize at the Bamboozle Music Festival.

Thomas tours across the country, appearing at comedy clubs as well as college campuses.

Thomas and fellow comedian Michael Che co-hosted the Nobody Asked You podcast, which is available on iTunes. Soon after that he was on HBO Canada's "Funny as Hell" series, E's Chelsea Lately and on Nov. 3, 2012 made his late night debut on "The Late Show With Craig Ferguson."

Cory Michaelis

Here's an interesting individual. He's a teacher by day and comic by night. Sounds like an interesting case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde to me.

Actually, comedian Cory Michaelis keeps his act relatively clean but edgy (OK, that sounds like Jekyll/Hyde syndrome) enough to keep the audience from feeling like they're in a classroom.

Cory is a regular in all of the clubs in the Pacific Northwest and has headlined theaters, colleges and casinos in addition to weird bars all over the country. He's done both the World Series of Comedy and the Seattle International Comedy Competition and will probably keep doing them until he wins.

Cory is proud to say he has brought a great comedy show to his hometown of Everett, Washington as host and producer of "Everett Comedy Night," a premier comedy show that is in its third year of monthly sold out shows. I wonder if he gets extra credit for his time on stage and on the road?

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.