Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Tom Rhodes at The Improv; Andrew Rivers at Carson Comedy Club

Tom Rhodes performs at The Improv inside Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Provided

I’m not sure but I think comedian Tom Rhodes at one time in his life traveled so much that he was offered a job as a writer for a travel publication.

Tom’s been all over the world and briefly stayed in Europe, but only because he had his own television show in Holland at one time. Tom’s travels were chronicled in his podcast called the “Tom Rhodes Radio” podcast. During that time he also released CDs and DVDs (my favorites being “Rhode Scholar” and “Built for Joy”).

They say in comedy timing is everything and I don’t think it was a coincidence that as Rhodes’ career was accelerating so was a burgeoning network called Comedy Central. The two helped each other exponentially — Tom providing some very funny content and Comedy Central providing a platform for comedians, like Tom, to help launch their careers.

Tom made regular appearances on Comedy Central’s “Two Drink Minimum” that eventually not only moved him up to doing his own comedy specials but also caught the attention of network executives leading to as his own sitcom, “Mr. Rhodes.”

Even though the sitcom only lasted a season it was damn funny, with Tom playing a long-haired rebel of an English teacher at this stuffy private school for rich kids. I wish it had lasted longer because I was really getting into it.

After the sitcom was canceled, Tom moved to New York City and focused all of his energy on the art of stand up comedy. In New York City Tom was a regular at the famous Gotham Comedy Club, The Comic Strip, Caroline’s, The Comedy Cellar and Stand Up New York.

Because of his traveling all over the planet, Tom has appeared in plenty of invitationals and comedy festivals all over the planet. Tom was great at the Aspen Arts Festival and also killed it at the Montreal International Comedy Festival in Canada.

As mentioned earlier, Tom had his own television show on Dutch Yorin Television’s “Kevin Masters Show starring Tom Rhodes.”

In addition to venues in the United States, Rhodes has also performed in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Bali, London, Berlin, Munich, Zurich, Lausanne, Vancouver, Stockholm, Sydney, Melbourne, Basel, Geneva, Copenhagen, Toronto, Honolulu and Lake Tahoe.

Now he’s back up here in our neck of the woods at The Improv inside Harveys this week.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Andrew Rivers at The Carson Comedy Club

Comedian Andrew Rivers’ specialty is storytelling with a very funny slant to it. Combine that with his exemplary work ethic and you have an individual who has earned high praise from some of the best comedians in the business.

And his material is clean, which has allowed him to work not just on cruise ships, theaters and clubs but also the lucrative corporate business as well. Andrew is a regular opener for Christopher Titus and has toured across North America and Europe with comedian Steve Hofstetter.

He’s touring Nevada right now this weekend out at The Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget casino.

Shows at the Carson Comedy Club inside the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.