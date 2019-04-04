Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Will Durst at The Loft; Darren Carter at The Improv

What a roller coaster ride of a time to have political humorist Will Durst up here.

Don't get me wrong, he's always been one of the best in the business and you have gotta admit these past two years have been pretty fascinating when it comes to politics.

And as one of this country's premier political humorists, Durst has this ability to decipher all of the mumbo jumbo out there that passes as news and then tweak it into the funny chamber where it then funnels out into the Durst thought process machine and makes it both outrageously funny and intelligent at the same time.

For those unfamiliar with Durst, he closes my Friday morning radio show having the last word offering up some of the best commentary in a segment called "A Burst of Durst." He also can be heard, read and seen coast to coast in numerous media outlets around the country.

His down-to-earth roots were harvested from his home state of Wisconsin. He's called San Francisco home for quite a while now and the five-time Emmy nominee (and the first comic ever invited to perform at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government) also has several one-man shows under his belt.

His "BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG" started out at the Marsh Theatre in San Francisco and has been seen coast to coast.

His other one-man show, "The All-American Sport of Bipartisan Bashing: Common Sense Rantings from a Raging Moderate" played Off-Broadway and came with an accompanying book that you can still order on Amazon.com.

Durst also was the first American to be nominated for the prestigious Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for his one man show "You Can't Make Stuff Up Like This."

He also ran for mayor of San Francisco, taking no PAC funding and finishing fourth out of 11 candidates.

Speaking of San Francisco Durst had a radio show with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown called "Will & Willie." It was one of the funniest and most entertaining programs ever.

There are too many credits to list but some highlights include The New York Times calling Durst "quite possibly the best political satirist working in the country today." The Los Angeles Times called him "a modern day Will Rogers," the San Francisco Examiner stated that he's "the heir apparent to Mort Sahl and Dick Gregory," while The Chicago Tribune hailed Durst as a "hysterical hybrid of Hunter Thompson and Charles Osgood."

You can see Durst in a rare South Lake Tahoe appearance at Howie's House of Comedy at The Loft Tahoe Sunday, April 7.

Howie's House of Comedy at The Loft starts at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Darren Carter at The Improv

Darren Carter the Party Starter returns to The Improv inside Harveys this week and get this: his parents originally wanted to name him "Tahoe Joe." What a coincidence. Here he is!

Raised by a Southern Baptist deacon's family, Darren started his comedy career in San Francisco. Part of his act consists of some pretty incredible impressions including one of hip-hop turned reggae artist Snoop Dogg.

After being spotted by Snoop for his dead-on impersonations of the rapper, Carter wound up performing multiple times at Snoop's annual family reunion. After appearing in the summer blockbuster "Be Cool" with John Travolta as well as a string of TV appearances that includes Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," BET's "Comic View" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," Darren started becoming a household name.

Even though he has been doing the comedy thing for almost 30 years, he still has this bewildered, "what am I doing here?" youthful passion about him. I think that's what makes him so endearing to watch.

He is a responsible adult with a wife and son and tries to find balance between family life and a career that takes him out on the road for months at a time.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.