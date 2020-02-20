Lake Tahoe comedy scene with Howie Nave: Zany at Improv; Lowell headlines The Loft; Briggs at Riffs

Howie Nave (right) with comedian Bob Zany.

Provided

There’s a lot of good comedy this week at Lake Tahoe and I can attest to that first hand.

First, we have comedian Bob Zany here this week The Improv inside Harveys.

No one involves a crowd more than Zany. He has to live up to that last name (his parents had a great sense of humor).

In addition to his stand up, Zany is also an exceptional actor.

Okay, he acts better in character when you give him that cigar but he can still pull off whatever character he’s playing.

He’s appeared in such movies as Matt Damon’s “The Informant!” “23 Minutes To Sunrise” performing opposite Linda Blair in “Up Your Alley” and on Showtime playing the Roast Master of Brace Land in the comedy, “Gigolos.”

Zany has also appeared in several documentaries and even made one himself called “Close But No Cigar.”

It’s an autobiographical journey that chronicles Zany’s professional life that includes numerous interviews from those he has met over the years and some who have become major players in the comedy business.

He’s the host of Carson City Tonight, a locally produced late night talk show that incorporates his comedy skills while hosting local guests (I’ve been fortunate enough to be a guest on).

He was also in the television series, “Casino Boss” that was shot inside the Carson Nugget and has a sizable presence in that production being a black jack dealer doubling as a stand up.

Zany is virtually a one-man comedy machine. From ‘The Zany Report’ (heard coast-to-coast and on my morning radio show every Tuesday) to Twitter (@bobzany) and Instagram (ZanyBob) and a YouTube channel for his show, “Baggage Claim” he has it all covered.

He’s always working on comedy themes or angles to capture press attention like when he performed in all 50 states by the age of 50 and produced comedy shows on his own with some pretty big names including Garry Shandling, Yakov Smirnoff, Robert Wuhl, Kevin Nealon and actor Nia Peeples.

Next to his stand up comedy, I love having him on my morning radio show, he is a natural being on the air.

He’s quick-witted, one of the best talking heads ever and always generates calls from my listeners after roasting me ‘live’ on-air.

It doesn’t get much better than that people.

The Improv at Harveys takes place at 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Chipper Lowell at The Loft

Comedian and magician Chipper Lowell brings his one-man-show to The Loft Tahoe Feb. 20 through March 12.

I’ve been following his posts lately on Facebook and have to admit I’m fascinated by his family’s legacy growing up and being part of the circus on the road.

The pictures of his father (a professional clown with Ringling Bros.) need to be turned into a book. His mom was an aerialist.

By age 17, Lowell was creating his own shows inspired by the abundance of talent and eye-popping magic he grew up around.

He honed his comedy skills as a student of the critically acclaimed Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, the same venue that trained Will Ferrell, Kristin Wiig, Pee Wee Herman and many more Saturday Night Live and MadTV alumni.

I was fortunate enough to see him perform at The Horizon Casino before it became the Hard Rock and worked with him numerous times up here at The Improv. ‘Chip’ received several awards while he was in-residence up here in Tahoe and the list is pretty impressive: “Comedy Magician of the Year” twice, “Specialty Act of the Year” and was listed among the “Top Funniest Magicians Performing Today” by MAGIC Magazine.

It’s a good show and The Loft is a great place to see him with its intimate setting.

Magic Fusion at The Loft takes place at 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit http://www.thelofttahoe.com.

Steven Briggs at Riffs

Comedian Steven Briggs headlines Riffs Comedy Club inside the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday (after doing The Carson Comedy Club the night before inside the Carson Nugget).

Briggs is also a writer and actor, regularly shooting sketch comedy bits for his YouTube channel which has grown exponentially in recent years.

His videos have all topped well over 100,000 views.

Briggs recently returned from his fifth tour performing for the US troops in the Middle East.

He was featured on TruTV’s “Laff Tracks,” Hulu’s “Coming to the Stage,” “Jokesters TV” on the CW and is slated to appear on a new Netflix show this year.

His album, Whiskey Dick, can be found on iTunes.

His television credits include Fox, A&E, ABC and ESPN and has been seen in numerous TV commercials. He holds the distinction of being featured in President Bill Clinton’s all-time favorite commercial, which aired on ESPN.

According to The Stand Up Comedy Magazine, Briggs is “a true entertainer.

He gets laughs from all angles and by any means necessary.

Briggs’ stories are the best kind of insane….”

I’m looking forward to working with him this week.

Good stuff happening in the world of the funny this week.

Riffs Comedy Club hosts shows at 8 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit harveystahoe.com. Shows at the Carson Comedy Club in the Carson Nugget start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.