Lake Tahoe comedy this week: Matt Iseman, Andy Gross perform on South Shore

As with many comedians, Matt Iseman's career prior to stand-up was so different that you have to wonder what drove him to go into comedy. The now-performer started out with a career in medicine but traded that in for healing folks with laughter. Iseman grew up in Denver and followed in his father's footsteps (also a doctor), earning a B.S. with honors from Princeton University and an M.D. from Columbia University before completing his residency in internal medicine at the University of Colorado Hospital and later relocating to the Los Angeles area.

Now Iseman is the host of NBC's Emmy-nominated show "American Ninja Warrior" and of USA Network's "American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja," which just kicked off its latest season this spring. Last year he won NBC's "The New Celebrity Apprentice" and raised money for Arthritis Foundation.

Iseman's other television credits include being a regular cast member on Esquire Network's home makeover shows "Clean House" and "Clean House Comes Clean," for which he won an Emmy Award. But his medical background has come in handy: He's the main medical correspondent for the Hallmark Channel's "Home and Family."

This is Iseman's first appearance at The Improv at Harveys.

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.

Andy Gross

Recommended Stories For You

Andy Gross has to be one of the most unique talents ever. This guy is not only a comedian, but also a ventriloquist and a professional prankster whose YouTube videos (which include freaking people out by making it look like he's cut in half) have been viewed over 150 million times. While his ad-libs during his stand-up have been compared to those of Don Rickles and Robin Williams, it's his prankster side that has Gross selling out shows all over the country.

Apart from appearing like he's in two pieces, the other illusion Gross performs is pulling off his assistant's head — he does this in public (like sitting on a park bench or at a bus stop) and gets reactions of shock. Once Gross pulled this stunt on a crowded bus and a guy chased him with a baseball bat out of the bus. His cameraman had to defuse the situation, telling the man it was all a prank.

Gross performs over 180 shows each year at comedy clubs, Las Vegas theaters, cruise ships and even Fortune 500 corporate gigs. He is considered one of the best by his peers in the entertainment industry and has worked with some heavyweights in the business — last month Gross was on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and an NBC television special.

According to Gross, his South Shore gig is one of the few public shows he's done up here because he's so in-demand doing private corporate events. Check him out Saturday, April 21, at 8 p.m. at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa. Tickets cost $25 (plus tax and fees) and are available online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.