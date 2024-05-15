Lake Tahoe Community College Child Development Center celebrates 30 years

LTCC is hosting an event on Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

LTCC/Courtesy photo

The Child Development Center (CDC) at Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC), a fully licensed childcare facility located on LTCC campus, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, LTCC is hosting an event May 16 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Child Development Center.

“This milestone reflects three decades of serving the children of LTCC students, LTCC employees, and the South Lake Tahoe community,” the press release states.

The event starts at 5 p.m. with Tours Down Memory Lane. At 5:30 p.m., there will be remarks from CDC leaders and current Coyote Pups. Following the remarks, there will be birthday cake and more celebrating.

“It is a momentous achievement to be celebrating three decades of the Child Development Center at Lake Tahoe Community College,” said Leslie Amato, Early Learning Programs Director in a press release. “We are immensely proud of the impact the CDC has had on our community and for the generations of children and families served.”

About CDC at LTCC

Licensed for 46 children aged 6 weeks through pre-kindergarten or 6 years, the CDC is a model facility for Early Childhood Education students. The program’s philosophy is based on the belief that children learn through play, providing a hands-on, developmentally appropriate curriculum that meets the needs of the children as a group and each child as an individual. The staff works closely with each family to assess the child’s and family’s needs within the childcare setting. Open year-round, the CDC serves the childcare needs of students, staff, and community members.

LTCC recognizes childcare as a key barrier to accessing higher education and has shifted focus to providing student parents consistent and easy access to campus-based early learning programs.

The CDC is one of LTCC’s three early learning programs housed on-campus, working alongside the Tahoe Parents Nursery School (TPNS) and Bridge Language Academy to prioritize and streamline service for LTCC student-parents. The CDC maintains a waitlist but students, employees, and currently enrolled families of LTCC have first priority when space is available.

LTCC recently was awarded a federal Child Care Access Means Parents In Schools (CCAMPIS) grant of $1.5 million to increase access to childcare for LTCC students and continue its goal to support students being able to receive higher education.