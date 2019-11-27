Lake Tahoe Community college closed Wednesday due to snowy weather

Lake Tahoe Community College is closed Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College is closed Wednesday, Nov. 27, due to inclement weather.

Snow is falling at Lake Tahoe where Heavenly Mountain Resort is reporting about a foot of fresh snow.

All LTCC offices and departments are closed for the entire day.

A spokesperson for the college is asking students to please not travel to campus so staff can work to keep roads and parking lots clear and safe.

The college will reopen at its normal time after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Monday, Dec. 2.