Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation hosts annual scholarship banquet 

Provided / LTCC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation held its annual scholarship banquet last Friday, June 7th, celebrating the awarding of 158 scholarships totaling $201,000 to incoming, continuing, and transferring students. The event was attended by 85 scholarship recipients, providing an opportunity for students and donors to connect and share their stories.

This year, the Foundation will distribute a total of $340,000 in scholarships, thanks to the generosity of numerous scholarship partners. Notably, the Schiller Foundation has committed up to $50,000 annually for students transferring to study business or economics. The Lake Tahoe Pride group also contributed two $1,000 scholarships, reaching their goal of endowing the scholarship fund with a generous $33,000 donation from an anonymous benefactor.

Nancy Harrison, Foundation Executive Director, expressed her appreciation: “This event is a wonderful opportunity for recipients and donors to meet and connect, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation. Hearing the students’ stories and seeing the donors’ commitment year after year is deeply moving. Developing these relationships and witnessing the impact of our scholarships is a privilege.”

Antonio Benitz, Director of the Lake Tahoe College Promise program, also addressed the attendees: “If you take your education seriously, apply what you have learned, and remain optimistic about your future, your life will grow in ways that you cannot yet imagine.”

One of the event’s highlights was hearing about Ivan Aquino, a H.E.R.O. Scholarship recipient. Ivan, who has worked at LTCC for seven years in the Equity and Wellness office, received the

scholarship after losing his sister while pursuing his goal of bridging real estate and Spanish as a business. Reflecting on his award, he shared, “Receiving a scholarship like this is incredible. My sister was a big inspiration as to why I set in stone the career choice I went with. I never thought I’d get something so valuable to continue my education and realize a dream.” Ivan is transferring to UMASS Global.

The H.E.R.O. Scholarship Fund, Inc. also featured prominently in the event. This scholarship, honoring excellence and rewarding optimism, supports students who have overcome significant obstacles, such as the death of a parent or serious physical challenges, to pursue higher education. The H.E.R.O. Scholarship Fund began in 1998 and now pledges scholarships to multiple transferring LTCC students each year.

The LTCC Foundation continues to prioritize supporting students through scholarships, recognizing the critical role financial aid plays in student success. With the ongoing support of donors, the Foundation can minimize financial barriers and encourage academic achievement and community impact.

For more information on how to support LTCC students through scholarships, please visit the LTCC Foundation website. https://ltccfoundation.org/