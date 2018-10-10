Lake Tahoe Community College hosting artist reception

Lake Tahoe Community College is hosting a free artist reception to celebrate a trio of new exhibits coming to the college this month.

The exhibit will take place Thursday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Reno ceramicist Joe Winter's Pyrotechniques will be in the Haldan Art Gallery located in the library building.

In the Foyer Gallery located in the Fine Arts building will be LTCC student Guy Gilmore's show, The American Dream.

And in the Main Building will be a student art show highlighting winners from this past spring's annual student art show, with the addition of a few new pieces created by some of the winners, according to the college. All three show openings are free to attend, and refreshments will be served.

Winter's Pyrotechniques show in the Haldan features a number of ceramic pots created using several different techniques, including Raku (low-temperature gas-fired stoneware), wood-fired stoneware and wood-fired salt glazed stoneware. Each technique involves fire directly interacting with clay and glaze.

"Fire, of course, can be incredibly destructive, but I am most interested in fire as a beautiful tool for creating pots with beauty, depth, and unique character," Winter said in a press release.

Inspired by native art from Indonesia, Winter has studied the country's masks, shields and other items.

"I do not want to copy them, but I am inspired to use their very deliberate method in some recent pieces," he said.

Winter began working with ceramics in 1979 while still in high school, and he is mostly self-taught. He has a bachelor's degree in fine art from Northern Arizona University, and also holds a master's in fine arts degree from East Carolina University.

For more about his artwork and techniques, visit http://www.joewinterpottery.com. Winter will host an artist talk about his work and various techniques at 5:30 p.m. in the Haldan Art Gallery on Oct. 11. The public is welcome to attend.

Gilmore is a current LTCC student who has been sculpting for the past six years. He mostly sculpts various animals using bronze and clay to symbolize messages he's trying to convey. As a recovering addict, Gilmore gets his inspiration by offering insight and understanding into drug addiction and the effects it has on individual lives and on society.

"There is such a negative stigma associated with people who suffer from this deadly disease," Gilmore said in the release. "I am hoping to change the common misconceptions people have about addicts."

To further advance his recovery, Gilmore has recently started to focus his work on other topics, such as government corruption, police brutality, animal cruelty and other issues he is passionate about.

"Sculpture is my way of standing up and speaking out for change and awareness," Gilmore said.

The student winners show in the main building will include many prize-winning artworks created by LTCC students for the annual Spring Student Art Show. Some of the winners have created up to two new artworks to round out the show and introduce some new elements.

These exhibits are all free to attend, and will remain open until Dec. 1, according to the college. The Haldan Art Gallery hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and closed Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. The Foyer Gallery and Student Gallery can be accessed Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact LTCC art instructor Phyllis Shafer at Shafer@ltcc.edu for information on the exhibits and the art program.