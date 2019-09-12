Lake Tahoe Community College hosting open house for Lisa Maloff University Center

Lake Tahoe Community College officially opened the Lisa Maloff University Center Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

A little more than a year after opening its doors, the Lisa Maloff University Center at Lake Tahoe Community College will host an open house.

The event is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

The community is invited to tour the University Center, meet with LTCC’s academic partners who are providing advanced degrees, and explore the many works of art now housed in the center created by local artist Scott Forrest. Light refreshments will be served.

Forrest’s art has graced the pages of major national publications such as Rolling Stone. His large-scale paintings on display throughout the LMUC can best be enjoyed with a pair of ChromaDepth 3-D glasses. These glasses will be provided for free at the open house.

Representatives from LTCC’s partners in higher education will also be on hand to answer questions about the programs and degrees being offered in the LMUC. Information about scholarships, classes, financial aid, and more at Brandman University, Sierra Nevada College and Washington State University will be available.

For information about the open house and the Lisa Maloff University Center, contact Tara Offenbacher at 530-541-4660 x. 266, or email offenbacher@ltcc.edu.

The LMUC is located on the campus of Lake Tahoe Community College, adjacent to the Fine Arts building that houses the Duke Theatre.

Parking on campus is free. Visit http://www.ltcc.edu for information.