Lake Tahoe Community College looks back at 50 years, forward to the future during State of the College Address

DeFranco celebrated the completion of the student housing building.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College has a lot to celebrate after 50 years, and many of those accomplishments were highlighted by President Jeff DeFranco in his annual State of the College address Thursday, Sept. 11.

DeFranco began the address by acknowledging the divisive times.

“Before I go any further and get into the celebration — because that’s what today is about — I do want to acknowledge that there are many challenges in the world that weigh heavy on many of us at this time,” DeFranco said. “Specific to our work here in higher education, higher education is facing more scrutiny than I ever remember during my career. We have uncertainty of funding, especially at the federal level, and the communities we serve are in need of our support more than ever.

“With that said, the way I’ve been approaching it, and the way I want to encourage you to approach it, is I’ve been thinking about what we can do together, collectively, within our sphere of influence.”

Following that introduction, DeFranco looked back at LTCC’s 50-year history, including the college’s original Kokanee mascot and the campus’s growth.

The theme of this year’s address was “Welcome Home,” which tied into the newest building on campus — student housing — that welcomed students for the first time just days before the speech.

DeFranco noted that since 2001, the campus has more than doubled its square footage, from 101,719 to 215,425.

In addition to new housing, DeFranco highlighted other changes on campus, including expanded library and fitness center hours, additional tutoring services and new food options at the Creekside Cafe in the Student Center, which is open to students and the community.

He also marked key milestones from the college’s five decades.

“At 50 years, we graduated our largest and most diverse class of all time,” DeFranco said.

He said LTCC has served more than 130,000 students in its history. The college reached record enrollment in the 2024-25 year with 2,431 students, a 40% increase since 2021-22.

More students also means more revenue. In 2016-17, the school’s average annual income was about $20 million. This fiscal year’s income is about $48 million. Because enrollment was so high in 2024-25, state funding rose from $19 million to $26 million.

The college’s goal moving forward is to stabilize enrollment, especially with a projected decline in high school graduation numbers nationwide through 2041. California is expected to see a 29% drop in graduates, according to the study Knocking at the College Door.

“[Students] aren’t just going to come to us, so it means we need to get better at going to them,” DeFranco said.

During the address, DeFranco announced that LTCC had recognized 50 Awesome Alumni. The full list is at ltcc.edu/50thAnniversary/alumni-and-influentials.php .

He also discussed the Public Safety Training Complex, scheduled for completion in 2027. It will be the final project funded by Measure F. The complex will feature a 100,000-square-foot training tarmac, a tower for vertical rescue practice, a water reclamation system and a large storage facility.

DeFranco also highlighted programs such as the Rising Scholars Program, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year.

The address featured videos showcasing students, board members and the campus. The full address and videos are available at ltcc.edu/about/soca.php .