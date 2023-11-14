Lake Tahoe Community College reveals aesthetic functionality with new main entrance

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of main entrance renovation. Some of the community members, students and staff in attendance had never walked through the Main Entrance doors, which have been closed since the 2020.

For the past three years the entrance for LTCC has been through the library doors while the main entrance was reconstructed as part of the Remodel for Efficiency project.

Now open for use, the main entrance acts as a gateway from the main parking lot, located in front of the library building, straight through to student service areas and a majority of the learning spaces, technology labs, science and art wings on campus.

The building has also been painted and two new flagpoles were installed.

In addition to the aesthetic functionality, proper watershed drainage was introduced via new landscaping and sod. The sod and seat walls installed provide spaces within the courtyard that encourage student engagement and prompts capturing memories for centuries.

Two photo ops with meaning now adorn the sides of the main entrance thanks to Bobo Construction Inc. who completed the project.

An elaborate college-branded monument was made of powder-coated stainless steel and on either side of the entrance stand five steel plates displaying the college’s five Meta Majors : “Create, Build, Serve, Learn, Explore.”

All photos from the ribbon cutting will be available on the school’s website here .

Director of Marketing & Communications, Diane Lewis told the Tribune there’s more than the eye can see with the whole courtyard being fitted with a hydronic snow melt system.