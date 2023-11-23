Lake Tahoe Community College season ends for cross country, soccer teams

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The soccer season at Lake Tahoe Community College ended for the women Coyotes in the first round of playoffs against Sierra College with a 0-3 loss on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Assistant Coach Derick Gonzalez says the weather and environment didn’t go their way, but the team gave it their all. They’re excited to see what next season holds with six recruits committed to LTCC.

The men’s team moved on in the playoffs against Skyline College, but the Trojans didn’t make it easy for the Coyotes. The game went to penalty kicks where LTCC won 2-1.

LTCC men’s soccer team in first round of playoffs at Skyline College on Saturday, Nov. 18. Provided / Derick Gonzalez Coyotes at Skyline

This brought them to the second round in playoffs against Merced College on Tuesday night, Nov. 21, where they held off the Blue Devils into overtime with a 1-1 score in regulation time. Merced won in overtime, acquiring two goals. One goal was by a penalty kick on a foul. The other goal came by regular play in overtime.

Gonzalez says the team felt that they gave it their all, but in some ways there was some injustice.

Head Coach Jeremy Evans says they “can’t fault Merced for being gifted a result as they also played hard,” he says it’s an, “utter shame a game of this magnitude is dictated by refs, not players.”

Overall, Gonzalez says the team felt that they met their goals by winning the conference championship and beating the number one ranked team, Skyline, in the playoffs, when the Coyotes were pegged at 16.

“Rankings don’t matter,” Gonzalez says.

Ultimately the team is looking forward to building and trusting the process of recruiting and getting in the gym. They hope to make it into the playoffs again and win the conference championship back-to-back.

He says they’ll “use the loss and motivation to work even harder in the off season.”

The cross country team finished their season at the CCCAA State Championships in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Jackson Davis and Alexia Craven at the CCCAA State Championships in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 18. Provided / Matt Airola IMG_0522

Alexia Craven, running for the Coyotes in the 5K, placed 26th out of 167 with a time of 19:27.0.

Jackson Davis came in 46th out of 180 competitors in the men’s four mile with a new personal best of 21:36.2, about 45 seconds faster than his prior personal record at this course.

Coach Matt Airola says this is a great personal record, since realistically getting faster by 20 seconds is usually more feasible.

“I think that has to do a lot with just acclimating to the altitude and everything,” he says, “because that’s been such a big game changer for us.”

With the cross country season ending, the team will have some downtime before switching over to track.

Airola says it’s been a fun season to watch, “I couldn’t be more excited with the team that I brought in. Definitely, all the pieces of puzzle are getting put in place.”

He hopes to bring on more recruits to form a full team of five, which is the number needed to run as a team. Right now he has three men.

Airola says he’s trying to integrate more track and field, and cross country at the school, “it’s predominately soccer and hopefully with this program, putting ourselves on notice in the community and even in the state as being a powerhouse down the road.”

He plans on establishing the Coyotes as a top tier team once he has all the pieces in place.