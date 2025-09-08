Lake Tahoe Community College to host 2025 annual State of the College Address

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco will deliver the annual State of the College Address on Thursday, September 11, at 9:00 a.m. in the Duke Theatre. This year’s theme, “Welcome Home,” celebrates a historic milestone for the college: the opening of LTCC’s first on-campus residence hall this fall.

The address will reflect on 50 years of progress, honor the achievements of LTCC students and its 50 Awesome Alumni who are making an impact well beyond campus, and share exciting updates on initiatives shaping the college’s future.

Among the highlights President DeFranco will cover:

The all-time high for student enrollments, along with LTCC’s largest graduating class this past June.

The Rising Scholars Program is celebrating 10 years of expanding access to education.

Progress toward breaking ground on the Tahoe Basin Public Safety Training Complex, a vital investment in workforce and emergency response training in the Tahoe Basin.

LTCC Foundation is celebrating 30 years of giving, including over $340,000 in student scholarships for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The largest Lake Tahoe College Promise class supporting first-time college students.

Plus several special announcements that will be revealed during the address

“This fall marks a turning point in LTCC’s history,” said President DeFranco. “With student housing opening, we are not just offering our Coyotes a place to live, we are giving them a true home and community where they can thrive academically and personally. ‘Welcome Home’ speaks to LTCC’s commitment to ensuring every student feels supported and connected, both on campus and in South Lake Tahoe.”

The address will once again be live-streamed, making it accessible to the wider Tahoe Basin community. Members of the public are encouraged to tune in at bit.ly/soca25 at 9 am on Thursday, September 11. Seating in the Duke Theatre will be reserved for faculty, staff, and invited guests.