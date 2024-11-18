Lake Tahoe Community College to host 2nd Annual Friendsgiving

Lake Tahoe Community College’s Equity & Student Wellness program and Ally Club along with Lake Tahoe Pride extend an open invitation to their 2nd Annual Friendsgiving, Wednesday, November 20, from 5:30-8 p.m. in the LTCC Student Center (C-Wing). No RSVP required!

With winter at the door, Friendsgiving invites all to get together and show each other what it means to be a friend, a neighbor, an ally, and a diverse community of people who care.

The event, open to the public, includes a delicious turkey dinner, tabletop games, and other opportunities for community connection. While admission, including dinner, is free, consider these optional participation and giving opportunities:

Potluck item: bring a favorite appetizer, side, or dessert to share.

Pantry/toiletry items: help stock LTCC’s Basic Needs Center.

Warm wear: new winter hats and gloves are also welcomed for the BNC.

Raffle ticket purchases and direct contributions: these support the Lake Tahoe Pride Equality Scholarship fund, which benefits two LGBTQIA+ and allied students each year.

Unable to make a specific contribution to the event? It’s okay! Your presence is more than enough! Invite family members, coworkers, neighbors, and friends.

Do consider bringing a little cash for face-painting (kids and adults!) or to try for your favorite raffle prize from a generous local business ($5 per ticket or five for $20). Each bagful of BNC donations will earn you a free ticket in addition to one you’ll get just for showing up (while supplies last). Free ticket raffle winners must be present to win.

Basic Needs Center info (including a link to a list of common donation items): https://www.ltcc.edu/campusresources/basicneeds.php . Equality Scholarship info: https://ltccfoundation.org/scholarships/ . More event info: https://laketahoepride.org/2024/11/02/friendsgiving-with-ltcc/