Lake Tahoe Community College to host graduation ceremony June 28

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College invites the community to join in celebrating its annual Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 28, at 6 p.m. on the Coyote Athletic Field. This year’s ceremony will feature keynote speaker Michele Siqueiros, an influential leader in higher education policy.

Michele Siqueiros is an executive leader, nonprofit and policy strategist who has significantly impacted higher education in California. Over her 20-year tenure as president at the Campaign for College Opportunity, she built a strong, influential organization that transformed higher education in the state, raising over $35 million and securing significant legislative victories.

Siqueiros’ efforts have created clearer pathways for community college transfers, improved financial aid access, and enhanced the overall educational experience for thousands of students.

This year’s graduation ceremony will be a momentous event, celebrating the accomplishments of LTCC’s graduates. Many of these graduates are first-generation college students. With the highest enrollment numbers in LTCC’s history, the college is serving more students than ever before.

“We are incredibly proud of our graduates’ accomplishments and their resilience,” said LTCC President Jeff DeFranco. “Our commencement ceremony is a momentous occasion that honors the hard work and dedication of our students and the support of their friends and families. We invite the public to join us in celebrating this significant milestone.”

LTCC’s commitment to community support is evident in the increased resources allocated to enhance the graduation experience. Since 2014, the number of students walking at graduation has more than doubled, a result of an intensified focus on degree and certificate completion as well as an inclusive and fun student culture. This shift prompted the college to invest significantly in ensuring an equitable, exciting, and comfortable event for students and their families. These investments include rented seating, large projector screens, and extensive live-streaming options in both English and Spanish, complete with closed captioning in both languages.

“We want this event to be as inclusive as possible for both graduates and their families, and we believe that utilizing this technology during the event helps us achieve that goal,” said President DeFranco.

Additionally, professional photographers will be present to capture this special moment. Each graduate will have their photo taken as they walk across the stage, as well as a portrait to commemorate the day. This added value ensures that all graduates and their families can cherish the memories and share in the celebration, regardless of their location.

For more information about the LTCC Commencement Ceremony, please visit LTCC Graduation .