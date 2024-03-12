Lake Tahoe Community College turns 50

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Community College turned 50 years old on Tuesday, March 5 and used that anniversary to kick-off its 18 month birthday celebration.

The celebration was kicked off with remarks from LTCC Board Trustee Kerry David, who recognized Roberta Mason, who was one of the founding members of the college and was in attendance at the event.

LTCC President Jeff DeFranco shares a cheers with Founder Roberta Mason. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The celebration, was held in the Lake Tahoe Community College Student Center cafeteria, the same room the 40th anniversary was held a decade before.

LTCC President Jeff DeFranco gave an address, during which he talked about how much had changed in those ten years. He looked at all the growth the campus and the school has experienced, including the ground breaking ceremony for the school’s on-campus housing project.

“As we mark 50 years of Lake Tahoe Community College, we celebrate our rich history and our continued growth and evolution,” said Jeff DeFranco, LTCC President. “This milestone is an opportunity to look back on our humble beginnings in a converted motel and our current standing as a soon-to-be residential institution serving the South Shore of Lake Tahoe and our region.”

On March 5, 1974, LTCC became a certified institution, after residents voted to establish the college. The campus was originally housed in a South Lake Tahoe motel. The school has since moved onto its own campus that has continually grown over the years.

DeFranco’s remarks were interspersed with video interviews done with several past Presidents and Trustees of the college.

And while it was a celebration of all the school has accomplished in the past half-century, it was also a look at what’s ahead for the college, including the opening of the residential living quarters.

The 18 month celebration kicks-off with this event which marks the 50 years of when the college was founded and will last until September 2025, which will mark 50 years since the college officially opened its doors at the motel.

A full room raises a glass to 50 years of Lake Tahoe Community College. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“50 years from the day we started in a motel, we will opening residential living on this campus,” announced DeFranco.

DeFranco announced a new campaign to recognize Fifty Awesome Alumni and the Fifty Faces of LTCC. This alumni initiative will be a collaborative effort to identify those who attended LTCC and are now making an impact in their respective communities. The Faces of LTCC initiative will seek to identify those individuals who made a lasting impact on the institution as employees, supporters, or other stakeholders.

“Lake Tahoe Community College is a cornerstone of education in our region,” said Joe Irvin, City Manager and LTCC Alumni in a press release. “We Celebrate 50 years of dedication to equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in diverse career paths that support our community and region.”

Nominations are now open. Those who are interested in nominating can visit ltcc.edu/50 and complete either of the forms. Those who qualify can also nominate themselves via the website form.

There will be two more celebrations during the 18 months. On May 16, the Child Development Center will celebrates its 30th Anniversary.

Then on May 17 2025, a Celebratory Gala will be held at the Tahoe Blue Center.