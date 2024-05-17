Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church joins ranks of PC(USA) Earth Care Congregations
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church (USA) Hunger Program. This esteemed recognition is a testament to the church’s dedication to environmental stewardship.
A Yearly Pledge for the Planet To achieve this honor, the church has meticulously tracked and demonstrated progress in various earth care initiatives through worship, education, facilities management, and community outreach. This certification is not just an accolade but a promise renewed each year to uphold the sacred duty of caring for God’s creation.
A Call to Collective Action Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church now stands united with 331 other Presbyterian churches that have embraced the challenge to answer God’s call to care for the Earth. “We are not just a congregation; we are a community of action, inspired by our Christian faith to safeguard the environment,” says Pastor Greg Hughes. The church extends an open invitation to other congregations and community organizations to join hands in this noble pursuit.
Join the Movement For those inspired to partner with the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church or to learn more about their Earth Care initiatives, please reach out at (530) 544-3757 or LakeTahoeCPC@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.