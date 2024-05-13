Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan receives 2024 Project Excellence Award

STATELINE, Calif. – At the National Outdoor Recreation Conference held in South Lake Tahoe at Stateline, Nevada last week, the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan received a 2024 Project Excellence Award from the Society of Outdoor Recreation Professionals. The award recognizes the dedication and innovation of individuals and organizations in advancing the outdoor recreation profession while upholding SORP’s values of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion; sustainable recreation; people; community; collaboration; and skill development.

“It is quite an honor to have the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan recognized with this award,” said Nettie Pardue, managing director of the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council. “The region-wide collaboration that got us to this point is unprecedented, and it’s exciting to know we’ve moved beyond the development of the plan and into the action phase.”

The plan was selected to receive a Project Excellence Award for its shared vision for the future of outdoor recreation and tourism in Tahoe. A comprehensive plan that aims for Tahoe to become a cherished place, welcoming to all, where people, communities, and nature benefit from a thriving tourism and outdoor recreation economy, it identifies 32 actions across four strategic pillars.

The plan’s vision and actions were developed in collaboration with partners in outdoor recreation, environmental protection and tourism, and participation of over 3,000 residents, visitors, and businesses through surveys, interviews, and workshops. The Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council’s immediate priority is to take the plan from ideas to action, and to create metrics that can be used to demonstrate the impact of its work to the community. Action teams comprised of the Plan’s partners have already been formed to begin advancing the plan’s priorities.

Visit stewardshiptahoe.org to learn more and read the plan.