Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival returns, launches local spotlight program for Tahoe-area filmmakers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival (LTDFF)

announced its return to South Lake Tahoe from April 17-19, 2026, at the Margaritaville Resort. Following the success of its inaugural festival, which showcased 65 films from around the globe and attracted over 400 attendees, the festival is excited to introduce a new initiative: the Local Spotlight program, a dedicated showcase for documentary filmmakers from the Tahoe region.

The Local Spotlight program embodies LTDFF’s commitment to “bringing the world to Tahoe and Tahoe to the world.” While continuing to feature exceptional documentaries from diverse regions worldwide, this new initiative aims to create a platform for local filmmakers, allowing them to shine alongside international films and nurturing a vibrant culture of storytelling within the region.

“We’ve always believed that powerful stories exist everywhere—from remote villages across the globe to right here in our own backyard,” said Michelle Ficara, Founder of LTDFF and documentary filmmaker. “The Local Spotlight program is our way of empowering Tahoe-area filmmakers to share their unique perspectives while connecting with the incredible global community of storytellers we bring to the festival each year.”

Local Filmmakers: Your Stories Matter

Tahoe-area documentary filmmakers are invited to submit their work for consideration in the Local Spotlight showcase. The program seeks films that capture the diverse experiences, cultures, and perspectives of the region and beyond. The focus is on highlighting our local storytellers and fostering a community that learns from one another.

Submission Details:

We welcome both short and feature-length documentaries by filmmakers from the Reno–Tahoe region, explore stories rooted in the area, or combine both.

All subject matters welcome

Free submission

Deadline: January 17, 2026

Selected films will be showcased in a special Local Spotlight program during the festival

Festival Growth and Community Impact

The inaugural 2024 festival exceeded all expectations, bringing together 65 films from all over the world and attracting more than 400 attendees over two days. Beyond the screenings, the festival fostered lasting connections through filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, guided hikes, yoga, and evening parties, demonstrating the power of storytelling to unite diverse audiences.

Building on this proven success, LTDFF has established itself as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with an expanded vision for year-round cultural programming. The festival is gearing up to deliver an even stronger 2026 experience while laying the groundwork for sustained impact through community screenings, youth education, and filmmaker residencies.

“Our first year proved that there’s a tremendous appetite for meaningful cultural programming in our community,” said Michelle. “The connections people made with films, with filmmakers, and with each other showed us we want to make this accessible to more people. We’re building a platform that brings global perspectives to our mountain community year-round, creating bridges of understanding that extend far beyond festival weekend.”

Save the Date

The Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival will be held April 17–19, 2026, with its headquarters at Margaritaville Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California, and all events taking place within walking distance. Early-bird tickets are now available, and the festival encourages community members to secure their passes early for this highly anticipated cultural event.

Get Involved

Local Filmmakers: Submit your documentary for Local Spotlight consideration by January 17, 2026—submission guidelines available at https://ltdff.org/submit-here/

Community Members: Save the dates and purchase early bird tickets at ltdff.org .

Business Partners: Contact the festival for sponsorship and partnership opportunities that align your organization with meaningful storytelling and community engagement.

For more information about the Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival, submission guidelines, tickets, or partnership opportunities, visit ltdff.org or contact info@ltdff.org .