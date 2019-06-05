Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Alibi Ale Works’ Chance of Clouds ‘Cloudy’ IPA

Alibi Ale Works’ “Cloudy” IPA is available in cans.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

You know those super burly IPAs where you have one and you need to Netflix and Chill afterward? Yeah, this week’s drink is like the opposite of that. Super drinkable, Alibi Ale Works’ “Cloudy” IPA could very well turn those IPA-hater friends of yours into lovers.

It’s like everything good from a top-notch wheat beer had a magnificent love child with the king of IPAs and poured it into a glass. I over exaggerate, but … no, I’m not over exaggerating. Well, maybe a little.

Whether the “cloudy” refers to its color, which when held up to the light glows like the north star, or its play on words of a “hazy” IPA, it doesn’t matter. As long as it tastes good, we’re in on the drunk-night-name-a-craft-beer-game.

The smell is nothing unique. Floral. Hoppy. Just how you might think an IPA should flush the nose hairs. But don’t let this average Joe scent fool you.

A little melon flavor hits before the double dry hops kick in to balance everything out into a smooth euphoric gulp of goodness. The hops don’t jump on your taste buds like a frog on PCP, they even out for about as smooth a finish as you can ask for in an IPA.

At 6.2% ABV, it’s enough to get that Steppenwolf motor running. And for all your Tahoe adventurers, it’s available in cans so the goodness is portable — just be safe.

While IPA stands for India Pale Ale, I think this week I’m going to change it to “I personally approve.” This beer could easily be my summer crush.

Alibi’s Incline Brewery and Taproom is located at 204 E. Enterprise St., in Incline Village, Nevada and the Truckee Tap Room is located at 10069 Bridge St., in Truckee, California. Learn more at http://www.alibialeworks.com/.