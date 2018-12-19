Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Bear Moon Bar & Grill’s Hot Buttered Rum

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Baby, it's cold outside — so let's stay in and have a drink that is sure to warm the cockles of the heart. This week's drink is the (annual) Hot Buttered Rum from Bear Moon Bar & Grill.

It's not too often that we get to booze it up with a hot drink. So while the snow is in the air and the temperatures are down around the ankles, we need to take advantage of this time of year. That's exactly what this drink does.

The magic of this drink starts with a house-made hot buttered rum mix. While the exact recipe is under lock and key, the special sauce is a mixture that consists of ice cream, butter, orange zest, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar.

After that, it's about as simple as a smile. A couple tablespoons of the butter batter is added to dark rum then mixed with hot water. It's topped off with whipped cream and garnished with a cinnamon stick and orange peel.

And that's it — like warm flannel pajamas next to a fire, this drink waits to cozy you up and put you in the holiday mood.

The rum is the first to tickle the lips, but the spices in the batter mixes with the whipped cream to give you a taste and feeling like cookies right out of the oven. As the drink makes its way down to the belly, it gives you that all-warm-inside feeling — much how I envision a hug from Santa Claus would feel.

Take liquid cinnamon roll and melted butterscotch, pour them into a glass and you just may have the flavor of this holiday favorite. But get it while it's hot — the drink is seasonal and only around while snow skips around the Sierra.

Bear Moon Bar & Grill is located inside the Lake Tahoe Vacation Resort at 901 Ski Run Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe. They're open from 2-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and on the weekends from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. with happy hour every day from 2–6 p.m.