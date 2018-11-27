Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Blue Angel Café’s Blood Orange Tangerine Cider

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

For a flavor explosion in your mouth, look no further than the Blood Orange Tangerine Cider on tap at Blue Angel Café in South Lake Tahoe. If an apple and citrus tree had a love child that went on to have an affair with a mimosa, it would be this fruity cider from Common Cider Company in Auburn, California.

"It's a dry apple cider with a lot of tart-but-fruity notes that are more up front than a lot of the ciders where you end up with the notes in the back," explains Blue Angel Café owner Jeff Cowen. "The dryness is what we are going for with our ciders. We try to never have a cider that's overly sweet. They are so hard to go with food."

And praise Oprah for that. There is nothing worse than taking that first sip of cider and questioning whether it is truly made from fruit or perhaps just a bag of Jolly Rancher Green Apple candies dissolved in seltzer.

Cowen recommends trying the cider with Blue Angel Café's thin-crust pizza slathered in marinara, covered with fresh mascarpone and mozzarella cheese, and topped with thinly sliced prosciutto ham and fresh arugula.

Recommended Stories For You

The vibrant color of the cider comes entirely from the citrus juice — no dyes here — and creates a feast for the eyes as well as the taste buds.

Coming in a 6.5 percent ABV, the cider packs more of a punch than its sudsy neighboring taps. Bottoms up!