Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: AleWorX’s (Stateline) Boston Sour

This week's Drink of the Week is AleWorX's Stateline Boston Sour.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

Perhaps it’s fortuitous for Presidents Day weekend that we feature a cocktail named after a city that was home to many American patriots. Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Bah-ston sou-ah is a wicked good take on the classic whiskey sour and a great option to tip to your lips this weekend.

Like the whiskey sour, your main spirit here comes in the form of Templeton rye whiskey. The kicker comes in the egg white, which hangs around with a little lime juice before all the ingredients (adding sweet and sour and their house-made simple syrup), get a dry shake before the ice is added. After a “wet” shake its strained into a glass and garnished with their brandy-soaked Luxardo cherries.

The boozy cherries drain into the glass creating streams of color like trails of fireworks falling to the ground. Needless to say, it makes for a pretty model in a photo shoot.

You get a hint of whiskey on the nose, but you can actually smell the creaminess from the egg whites. The dry shake ahead of time gives the cocktail a little less foam and heightens that creaminess, which is evident on that first sip.

It’s airy, with just the right mix of sweet and sour. The whiskey doesn’t get too feisty, but it gives you just enough smokiness to balance out the rest of the drink. The frothy egg whites round out the taste leaving you with a strong candidate for re-election – maybe multiple re-elections.

If you do, just do it responsibly – leave you cahr pahrked and have fun this weekend. Cheers!

Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Stateline restaurant and bar is located at 31 U.S. 50, Suite 105, and is open daily from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. For more information visit them at laketahoealeworx.com or by calling them at 775-580-6163.