Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Brooks’ Blackberry Hot Toddy

Brooks’ Blackberry Hot Toddy bridges the gap between fall and winter.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

It’s that time of year where the leaves turn incredible shades of the color wheel and the outside temps call for T-shirts during the day and coats at night. It’s also that time of year when you have to ask yourself, “Is it cold enough to start drinking hot cocktails?”

Well, this week’s drink has that answer — and it may just give you the best of both worlds. It’s like a super conductor, effectively bridging the gap between fall and winter.

The ingredients are really the stars that help it shine: Maker’s Mark whiskey, fresh blackberry puree, apple cider, bitters, honey, cinnamon, garnished with a floated lemon wheel and a cinnamon stick. When all of these are combined it’s like a lava lamp bursting with flavor.

While the whiskey gives it a slight kick, it doesn’t come close to overpowering. The cider helps knock it down and the earthy sweetness provided by the honey is like the glue that holds it all together.

The star of the show has to be the blackberry puree. Added to the hot drink, it’s reminiscent of a kid on Christmas Eve – sending them off to bed, but allowing them to take the one present they got to open that night – cozy, but fun.

The cinnamon adds just enough spice to give you that holidays-are-in-the-air feeling without going Richard Simmons over the top. All in all, about as well rounded as your favorite snow globe – a warm, delicious, boozy snow globe.

Is it too late to ask Santa for one of those?

Brooks’ Bar and Deck is located at the Edgewood Tahoe clubhouse at 100 Lake Parkway in Stateline, Nev. Find them online at edgewoodtahoe.com (under the dine/imbibe tab) or by calling 775-588-6183.