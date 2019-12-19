Lake Tahoe Drink of the Week: Cold Water Brewery’s Campfire Cocoa

Cold Water Brewery and Grill's Campfire Cocoa is this week's Drink of the Week.

Rob Galloway / Lake Tahoe Action

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

If you can’t tell by the photo, this week’s drink definitely has the chops to make you feel like a kid again. While that just may be the case, keep in mind this ISN’T a drink for kids. The last thing we need is little Johnny mistaking one of these for a Christmas morning hot chocolate and then buzzing around like he just got every toy on his wish list all at once.

I joke, but there truly are plenty of reasons for this drink to take you back to the time when life was much simpler. Let’s start with the fact that this drink smells like freshly baked cookies right out of the oven. I realize for some of you, you still get super excited for this. But I think for the most part, the enthusiasm you had as a kid is a little more escalated than Johnny-at-forty.

That smell comes from some ever so familiar ingredients: Pinnacle whipped vodka, crème de cacao, hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows, and a graham cracker rim.

It’s almost like a boozy s’more that probably would go well with an actual s’more while you’re out camping with the kiddos. Doubling up on deliciousness is never a bad thing – especially if one of them if is spiked.

The toasted mallows on top are a nice touch. I’d be tempted to give to my kids if they were misbehaving in the restaurant, but booze soaked marshmallows probably won’t line you up for parent of the year – so its best to curb those intentions. In all seriousness, as you swig along, the marshmallows melt nicely right into the drink, creating a luscious Stay Puft Marshmallow Man liquid that gives the rest of the chocolate drink just the right amount of creaminess. This cocktail is definitely one that will warm you up on a cold evening. I’d like to have about 10 of them in tow when slogging through the door-to-door festivities of trick-or-treating with the kiddos. They can have hot cocoa. Mommy and daddy can have this. A win-win for everyone involved. Well, unless that calls for an awkward Uber ride home.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 HWY 50 in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or give them a buzz at 530-544-4677.